The New York Liberty are rolling. After an 85-66 win over the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center, the Liberty have pushed their unbeaten streak to a flawless 9 and 0.

But as much as the Liberty are dominating, Breanna Stewart knows they are not alone at the top. When asked about the Minnesota Lynx matching their perfect start, Stewart smiled and kept it honest.

“It's human nature just wondering who's kinda at the top of the standings,” she said after an all-around performance of 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against the Sky.

Her words capture the silent tension building between two of the hottest teams in the WNBA. For now, both New York and Minnesota sit side by side as the only teams still undefeated.

The Liberty’s latest win over Chicago was another example of how deep and balanced this squad has become. Following Stewart closely in the charge was Sabrina Ionescu, dropping 23 points while dishing out seven assists of her own. The Liberty wasted no time taking control, making a 17-0 run in the third and never looking back.

Article Continues Below
More New York Liberty News
New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison (21) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) fight for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center.
Sky’s Angel Reese shares ‘legendary’ take on facing LibertyMiguel La Torre ·
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Sabrina Ionescu draws attention with first IG post since breaking Liberty recordRichard Pereira ·
Kiki Iriafen next to Breanna Stewart
Mystics’ Kiki Iriafen gets 100% real after going toe-to-toe with Breanna StewartJoshua Valdez ·
Featured image Jonquel Jones
Liberty HC Sandy Brondello offers Jonquel Jones injury updateDylan Fine ·
New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke (22) celebrates with Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) against the Washington Mystics in the second half at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Historic start puts Liberty on WNBA Finals rematch pathMiguel La Torre ·
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots the ball as Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) looks on in the first half at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Breanna Stewart is doing something the former MVP has never done beforeRussell Steinberg ·

With this victory, New York joins an elite list as only the ninth team in league history to open a season 9-0. The offense has been clicking on all cylinders while the defense continues to suffocate opponents. Chicago struggled all night to find any rhythm against New York’s pressure. Even with Angel Reese posting a double-double, the Sky could not close the gap.

On the other side of the league, Minnesota continues to match New York win for win. The Lynx recently took care of business against Dallas, led by Napheesa Collier’s 28 points and 10 rebounds. Both teams now stare each other down from a distance, knowing a collision course may be inevitable.

Stewart’s acknowledgment of the standings shows she feels that growing energy. She understands what is building. Every win adds to the pressure. Every perfect record fuels the conversation. Both teams are not just winning, they are dominating. The Liberty has already picked up several blowout victories this season, while the Lynx continue to impose their will defensively.

As the Liberty turn their attention to the Commissioner’s Cup, their unbeaten run in both the regular season and the Cup only adds fuel to the fire. For now, Stewart and the Liberty are enjoying their place at the top. But everyone knows this quiet battle with the Lynx is far from over. The real fireworks may be just around the corner.