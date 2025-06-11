The New York Liberty are rolling. After an 85-66 win over the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center, the Liberty have pushed their unbeaten streak to a flawless 9 and 0.

But as much as the Liberty are dominating, Breanna Stewart knows they are not alone at the top. When asked about the Minnesota Lynx matching their perfect start, Stewart smiled and kept it honest.

“It's human nature just wondering who's kinda at the top of the standings,” she said after an all-around performance of 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against the Sky.

"It's human nature just wondering who's kinda at the top of the standings." Breanna Stewart on the quiet competition brewing with the Minnesota Lynx

Her words capture the silent tension building between two of the hottest teams in the WNBA. For now, both New York and Minnesota sit side by side as the only teams still undefeated.

The Liberty’s latest win over Chicago was another example of how deep and balanced this squad has become. Following Stewart closely in the charge was Sabrina Ionescu, dropping 23 points while dishing out seven assists of her own. The Liberty wasted no time taking control, making a 17-0 run in the third and never looking back.

With this victory, New York joins an elite list as only the ninth team in league history to open a season 9-0. The offense has been clicking on all cylinders while the defense continues to suffocate opponents. Chicago struggled all night to find any rhythm against New York’s pressure. Even with Angel Reese posting a double-double, the Sky could not close the gap.

On the other side of the league, Minnesota continues to match New York win for win. The Lynx recently took care of business against Dallas, led by Napheesa Collier’s 28 points and 10 rebounds. Both teams now stare each other down from a distance, knowing a collision course may be inevitable.

Stewart’s acknowledgment of the standings shows she feels that growing energy. She understands what is building. Every win adds to the pressure. Every perfect record fuels the conversation. Both teams are not just winning, they are dominating. The Liberty has already picked up several blowout victories this season, while the Lynx continue to impose their will defensively.

As the Liberty turn their attention to the Commissioner’s Cup, their unbeaten run in both the regular season and the Cup only adds fuel to the fire. For now, Stewart and the Liberty are enjoying their place at the top. But everyone knows this quiet battle with the Lynx is far from over. The real fireworks may be just around the corner.