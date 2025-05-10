The New York Liberty may have lost 94-86 in their preseason game against the Connecticut Sun, but the franchise did have one winner on the court as the team's mascot, Ellie the Elephant, aka Big Ellie, stole the show on the jumbotron.

Big Ellie rocked the Barclays Center crowd with her stellar dance moves as the team she represents had a losing, yet productive, preseason tilt with their closest geographic rivals.

The defending WNBA champs did not look quite as smooth on the court, but that was to be expected as the team was missing several key players and head coach Sand Brondello only played the regulars she did have available in the first half.

Newly re-signed superstar Breanna Stewart did not play as she recovers from minor offseason knee surgery, and Leonie Fiebich is still playing in Spain ahead of the 2025 WNBA campaign. Liberty regulars Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, and Jonquel Jones did play, but only in the opening two quarters.

With the biggest names either limited or not contributing at all, several Liberty players did step up to give former New York star Tina Charles and her Sun a run for their money. Marine Johannes, Jaylyn Sherrod, Marquesha Davis, Kennedy Burke, and Rebekah Gardner all had at least 10 points, with Johannes leading the way with 12.

On the Sun's side of the ledger, 36-year-old Charles had 17 while Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15.

As the preseason winds down and the 2025 season begins, the Liberty is looking to have another excellent regular season coming off back-to-back 32-8 campaigns. They are also striving to reach their third consecutive WNBA Finals and repeat as trophy-hoisters.

The Liberty will wrap up the WNBA preseason with a matchup against Japan's Toyoaa Antelopes in Portland, Oregon, on May 12. Then, on May 17, they open the regular season with a WNBA Finals rematch with the Las Vegas Aces to start their title defense.