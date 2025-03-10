The New York Liberty will be returning to Sabrina Ionescu's alma mater, the Oregon Ducks for a preseason exhibition, according to Alexis Philippou of ESPN. The game will be held on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET versus the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League.

Throughout her time in the WNBA, Ionescu has always shown love to Oregon. Most notably, her signature shoe was inspired by the Ducks. After all, she is the all-time NCAA triple-doubles leader, a three-time All-American, and a two-time Wooden Award winner.

The 2024 WNBA champion detailed her excitement to return to her alma mater.

“I can't wait to get back on the court in Eugene with the New York Liberty at Matthew Knight Arena,” Ionescu said in a statement. “I've got some great things in store throughout the weekend for my teammates: past and present, Oregon Women's Basketball fans, the Eugene community, and the SI20 Foundation. So Ducks Forever!”

Also, her teammate, Nyarra Sabally, the sister of Satou, was also a member of the Ducks basketball program. While Ionescu and the latter never played together, they both share the love for the program.

“I am super excited to have this preseason game in Eugene,” added Sabally. “I never thought I was going to be able to play on that court and in front of our amazing Duck fans again, I know Oregon is going to show out and it's going to be an amazing atmosphere!”

The Liberty will enjoy Sabrina Ionescu's return to Oregon

Although she never won a national championship with Oregon, Ionescu was extremely close. The Ducks went 31-2 that season with Satou Sabally and the Liberty guard leading the way.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 cut the NCAA tournament. However, in the three wins they had in the Pac-12 conference tournament, they weren't close.

For instance, Oregon won by 20, 18, and 33 points, respectively. They were extremely dominant and were ready to take home the NCAA title.

When she was drafted first overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft, she didn't have some of that same success. Ionescu was plagued by injury throughout her rookie season.

She shined in the following seasons, however. This past season, she won her first championship, and Ionescu got real about the Liberty's title win.

It was a grueling series, to say the least. As the 2025 season kicks off, she'll begin it where it all started. The Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Being there, alongside Nyarra Sabally, the two will have an increased appreciation for the Oregon fanbase.