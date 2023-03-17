Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffered a catastrophic injury at the World Baseball Classic. While that injury will sideline Diaz for the entire season, Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn doesn’t think it’s the World Baseball Classic’s fault.

Diaz tore his patellar tendon while celebrating Team Puerto Rico’s win over Team Dominican Republic. He has now undergone surgery and is poised to miss the whole year. Lynn commented on Diaz’s injury, noting how in baseball, injuries can happen at any time, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“You never want to get hurt. People get hurt in Spring Training games every day right now, and no one says we shouldn’t have Spring Training,” Lynn said. “So that’s the unfortunate part of the game, people will get hurt, but the beauty of the game is to see the fans, see the passion that players have this time of year, especially in these events. That’s what this game – that’s why you play the game.”

Lynn went on to note how the World Baseball Classic gives players an opportunity to represent their country. Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic knocked the latter out of the tournament. It was a major win for Puerto Rico and Diaz was going to celebrate.

The White Sox pitcher knows it’s not Diaz’s fault that he got hurt. Even though it didn’t take place in an MLB sanctioned game, Lynn understands that it’s just a ramification of sports.

Edwin Diaz’s loss will be a big one for the Mets throughout the season. But that would’ve been true if it happened at the WBC or in September. Lance Lynn just wants to see the beautiful game of baseball be played, even if it has a dark side.