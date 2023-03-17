Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Edwin Diaz has seen his New York Mets season end before it even started after a freak injury at the World Baseball Classic. Diaz had an emotional message for Mets fans after his season-ending setback.

Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon while celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominic Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The Mets closer has now undergone surgery. Now poised to miss to entire season as he goes through rehab, Diaz had to get something off of his chest.

“To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing. I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much,” Diaz tweeted. “I can’t wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets.”

Diaz was expected to be a major part of the Mets’ success this season. New York had signed him to a long-term extension earlier this offseason. Now, the Mets must look elsewhere at closer as Diaz works his way back from injury.

The Mets acquired Diaz alongside Robbie Cano in a trade with the Mariners prior to the 2019 season. He has gone on to make 167 appearances for New York.

Over his four years with the team, Diaz has pitched to a 3.20 ERA and a 356/77 K/BB ratio with 96 saves. He was named an All Star for the first time with the Mets this past season after putting up a career-best 1.31 ERA and making 32 saves.

Diaz will be a huge lose for the Mets as they look to make a World Series push. New York’s closer knows he will be away from the mound for a while. But he is excited to soon come back to a uproarious Citi Field ans his signature trumpets blare on the loudspeakers.