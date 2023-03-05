As MLB Spring Training rolls along, more and more fans, players and managers see how the pitch clock will be utilized this upcoming season. All players have their thoughts about it. Chicago White Sox star pitcher Lance Lynn likes it but thinks it could be better.

Lynn offered an adjustment he would like to see, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. The White Sox pitcher suggested taking away the clock for the final two innings, much how the NFL alters rules during the final two minutes of each half.

“I like the pitch clock but there’s too much at stake for a win-loss to be decided when games count because of a rule violation,” Lynn said, via USA TODAY. “You can’t end a game on a Ball 4 or Strike 3 because of a clock violation. It’s like a shot-clock, but you lose possession in baseball. You look at football in the last two minutes, there’s a different set of challenges. So maybe eighth in ninth inning of close situations, when the game is on the line, it goes back to where it was. It’s you versus me, let’s play it straight the last two innings.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Right away, baseball fans saw how a pitch clock can impact the end of a close game. Many players have voiced their disapproval already. The pitch clock is in place to speed up the game but sometimes, the game shouldn’t be rushed. Lynn’s suggestion makes sense as it would allow teams and players to focus solely on the game.

Just like Lynn, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge compared the pitch clock to the shot clock in basketball, which helped the sport become more high-scoring and thus, more popular. The pitch clock, limitations to the defensive shift and other rule changes are there to help MLB do the same.