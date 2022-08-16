Aaron Judge, Yankees’ ugly quality start losing streak hasn’t been seen in 27 years

The New York Yankees at one point played the best baseball of any team in the league. Their current losing streak, however, has them wondering what more they can do.

The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the team’s 10th defeat in the last 12 games. This in spite of receiving a quality start from team ace Gerrit Cole.

In fact, the Yankees have lost each of their last five games in which their starter has pitched a quality start. The last time the team saw that happen was the 1995 season.

The Yankees aren’t fully healthy, which definitely plays a role. The team is dealing with injuries to Luis Severino, DJ LeMahieu, and Giancarlo Stanton.

Regardless of injuries, the team is simply frustrated with their lackluster performances. This loss comes off the back of a 2-7 road trip for the Bronx Bombers, and the team has looked lifeless at times.

“We’re all frustrated,” said LeMahieu after the Yankees’ loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. “I think all of us can pick it up a little bit. We know how good of a team we are. We just haven’t been playing like it.”

Despite the poor run, the Yankees are confident they can right the ship once again. Getting everyone back healthy will be a big part of doing so.

“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. “These guys are going to step up. We’ve still got a good ballclub here, capable of going out there to win every single game. We’ve just got to pick each other up and move on.”