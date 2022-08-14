Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the All-Star break. Boone indicated on Sunday that Stanton could go through a full batting practice on Monday before heading out on a rehab assignment ahead of his impending return to the Yankees’ roster.

Giancarlo Stanton will go through a full batting practice tomorrow and could play in minor league rehab games this week, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 14, 2022

If Stanton is able to get out on a rehab assignment this week, there’s a chance he could be back in the Bronx as early as the weekend. The Yankees wrap up their series against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night before beginning a homestand that will see them host the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets. At best, Stanton could be back in time to re-join the Yankees midway through their series against the Jays, which runs from Aug. 18-21.

If he’s unable to make it back by then, he could return for the two-game Subway series from Aug. 22-23. After that, the Yankees start a road trip with visits to Oakland, Los Angeles, and Tampa.

The Yankees have faltered since the All-Star break, and much of that can be attributed to Stanton’s absence. While the pitching staff has not looked like the same unit, the lineup has been lacking pop outside of Aaron Judge. Getting Stanton back in the mix will be a huge boost for the team that has not looked the part of World Series contenders of late.

Across 80 games this year, Giancarlo Stanton is slashing .228/.309/.498 with 24 home runs, 61 RBI, and 40 runs.