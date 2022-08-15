Yankees get mixed bag of injury updates on Luis Severino, DJ LeMahieu

The New York Yankees were dealt a worrying blow after DJ LeMahieu was removed from Sunday’s lineup against the Boston Red Sox with a foot injury. Out of the lineup again on Monday, Aaron Boone revealed that the star infielder is considered day-to-day after imaging on his foot showed signs of inflammation. In addition to the LeMahieu update, the Yankees got some important information on Luis Severino, who threw a short bullpen session on Monday.

In regards to LeMahieu, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports that the veteran is using orthotics to treat the pressure on his foot that he’s been feeling when he swings a bat. The Yankees are going to exercise caution when it comes to the 34-year-old, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him sidelined for a few more games.

DJ LeMahieu’s testing today showed “inflammation,” Aaron Boone said. He is day-to-day and getting treatment and using orthotics to treat the pressure he feels when trying to swing. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 15, 2022

With LeMahieu out of the mix for Monday’s game, Gleyber Torres has been inserted as the Yankees’ leadoff hitter. Losing LeMahieu for any period of time would be a big loss for the Yankees, and fans will be desperately hoping he can avoid an IL stint, especially given the team’s recent struggles. On the year, LeMahieu is slashing .279/.381/.417 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, and 71 runs.

As for Severino, the Yankees’ starter is working his way back after being placed on the 60-day IL with a low-grade right lat strain. Severino threw a 25-pitch bullpen on Monday, after which he informed Greg Joyce of the NY Post that it’s the “best he’s felt all year.”

Luis Severino threw a 25-pitch bullpen today, his first since going on IL with lat strain. Said it’s the best he’s felt all year. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) August 15, 2022

Yankees fans may want to take that with a grain of salt, however. The last time Severino provided a positive update on his status, he ended up landing on the 60-day IL an hour later. Still, it’s an encouraging remark from Severino, despite the fact he won’t be eligible to return until mid-September.