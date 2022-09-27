Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.

Aaron Judge is now homerless in his last 6 games AND 26 plate appearances 👀 pic.twitter.com/1WBqwjUSTK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2022

One of which happened in the top of the 10th inning, with the Blue Jays opting to intentionally walk Aaron Judge and loading up the bases with two outs than gamble with the risk of the American League MVP race frontrunner putting his bat on the ball. The strategy worked, as Anthony Rizzo would later ground out to first to end the inning.

After the game, Aaron Judge shared his thoughts about the Blue Jays’ tactic.

"I trust every single guy in our lineup." Aaron Judge on being intentionally walked in the 10th. pic.twitter.com/GKMzIFv0LP — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 27, 2022

Aaron Judge finished the game 1-for-3 with a run in addition to his walks. He was still able to get on base consistently, but the other Yankees hitters just couldn’t deliver. Overall, the Yankees were 6-of-33. They struck first with a sacrifice fly by Gleyber Torres that plated Judge then the other score was off a solo homer by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the second inning. It was all silence from New York’s offense from that point forward.

Aaron Judge will continue his hunt for his 61st home run Tuesday night when the Blue Jays send Jose Berrios to the mound. Judge is 6-for-18 with a homer in his career against Berrios.