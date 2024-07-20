Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made history in the final T20I against Zimbabwe after the 22-year-old smashed 12 runs on the first ball of the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's mega feat came after Zimbabwe bowler Sikandar Raza began proceedings with a full toss to the Indian opener, who struck it for a six past the deep square-leg boundary. However, it turned out to be an illegal delivery as the umpire declared it a no-ball. This gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a free-hit and Sikankar Raza's next delivery went into the stands as the southpaw clobbered it down the ground for a massive six.

Team India scored 13 runs on the first ball of their essay and Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first player to collect a dozen runs off the first legal delivery in a T20 international.

Team India wrapped up the five-game series in Zimbabwe 4-1 after winning four matches on the trot following their surprise loss in the opening fixture.

In the fifth T20I, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a flying start but his stay at the crease was short-lived. After his record-breaking effort, he was dismissed for 12 with captain Shubman Gill and No.3 Abhishek Sharma following him in the dug-out soon after.

Keralite Sanju Samson steadied the Indian ship after three early wickets and Shivam Dube's late heroics propelled the visitors to a fighting total of 167/6 in their allocated 20 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe suffered one setback after another to lose the match by 42 runs after getting bowled out for 125 in the 19th over.

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the lot among the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/22 in 3.3 overs. He was the one who rocked the Zimbabwean top order with his swing at the start of their run chase.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal broke his silence on his opening partnership with Shubman Gill's comparisons to Indian cricket's iconic pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Following Team India's victory in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last month, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20Is, stating that it was time for the next generation to take over.

While Rohit Sharma ended his T20I career as the leading scorer and centurion, Virat Kohli hung his boots as the third-highest run-maker in the format.

“I think what they have done for Indian cricket is just incredible and being a part of that dressing room is a blessing. We (him and Gill) are trying to take it match-by-match and one day at a time, focussing on the process,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said in a media interaction in Harare. “It does help to control emotions a lot and read the game better as there are different situations on the ground. And every time you talk to Rohit bhai or Virat bhaiyya, I get a lot of experience, enjoy talking to them and learning from them,” he added. “I think its not easy and work hard on my practice and try to prepare a lot and try to execute and express myself and enjoy the game. My mindset is simple. If I have to take someone (a bowler) on, I will take him on and keep believing that I can do it,” the 22-year-old batter expressed. “To be honest, a lot of things happened in my life. I am really enjoying it. I just try take one day at a time and make sure I enjoy the moment which is very important. Everything else is in God's hands and whatever he gives, I will take it,” Yashasvi Jaiswal noted.

It is worth noting that Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced Abhishek Sharma as India's opener in the third T20I despite the latter scoring a blistering hundred in the second game of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

Underscoring the social media chatter surrounding the so-called injustice done to Abhishek Sharma by dropping him down to the No.3 position, Yashasvi Jaiswal emphasized that they were colleagues and could understand each other much better than netizens.

“We all are mates and we all are learning from each other and we're really enjoying each other’s company. I think it's just incredible the way he played and the way he scored his century,” Yashasvi Jaiswal told the broadcasters after the match.

“I really enjoyed my batting today. I had my plans for different bowlers. The ball was coming on when it was new and as it got old, it was quite slow. I enjoyed batting with Shubman. Initially, I was thinking to take on the bowlers and as the innings progressed, I thought how to build the innings and stay till the end,” he concluded.