The San Jose Sharks have made a ton of moves in NHL Free Agency to this point. In fact, they've completely changed the foundation of their team. One of the more intriguing signings came Friday when San Jose signed veteran forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year contract.

Skinner joins San Jose after spending one season with the Edmonton Oilers. Last summer, it seemed as if Skinner's singing was a massive steal for the Oilers. However, Skinner did not work out, scoring just 29 points during the 2024-25 season.

Skinner will have more opportunity in San Jose this coming campaign. The Sharks have young stars such as Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith making waves. But they need a veteran presence to help them come into their own as impact players. Skinner believes he has a lot to offer.

“I, for sure, think that I have a lot left in the tank,” the new Sharks forward said, via NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. “I think I’m excited to start a new challenge. I think there’s some extra juice and extra energy that comes along with that and I think for sure I’ve got a lot left. I think when I don’t feel that way, I probably won’t play anymore, so I’m real excited to get going.”

Sharks' Jeff Skinner has high Macklin Celebrini praise

Article Continues Below

Celebrini is the Sharks youngster with the most hype around him. He was drafted first overall by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft. He immediately made an impact, leading San Jose in points during his rookie campaign. Celebrini showed incredible skill, and Skinner was rather complimentary of his new teammate.

“I don’t think I was that talented or that prepared to come into the League as he was from what I’ve seen from afar,” the new Sharks forward said, via Gulitti.

Skinner has been around the league a long time, and has experienced some incredible highs. Though he has played in the postseason just once, the veteran forward has scored 30+ goals six times, including 35 for the Buffalo Sabres in 2022-23. He could be good support for Celebrini, and Skinner is willing to be someone the young star can lean on.

“Like any other guy on the team or any other older guy on the team, if he had a question about sort of my experience in a certain situation that may pop [up], for sure you offer to kind of recount what happened to you and how it played out,” Skinner said. “But him and the other young guys, they’re doing OK.”