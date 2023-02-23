Cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra faced a barrage of criticism on social media after an old video in which he’s heard saying that India should not try current skipper Rohit Sharma as an opener in Tests went viral online.

The former India opener’s clip about Rohit Sharma comes at a time when Aakash Chopra is engaged in an ugly war of words with retired pacer Venkatesh Prasad over KL Rahul’s place in the national side.

On the other hand, a few mocked him by arguing that Rohit Sharma had made more runs in a single knock than Aakash Chopra achieved in his entire career.

Others reminded Aakash Chopra about Rohit Sharma’s success as an opener across formats.

🗣️"Rohit shouldn't be tried as Test Opener. Ghar par light chali jaaye to aap electrician ko bulate hain, Plumber ko thodi na bulate hain" 😭 YOUNG Aakash Chopra when asked if Rohit Sharma should be tried as a Test Opener. pic.twitter.com/jGdh16cLjx#CricketTwitter — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 21, 2023

If Aakash Chopra can open for India in 10 Test matches than even Shami is eligible for opening. — Dash Patel (@DashPatel13) February 22, 2023

I have full sympathies with @cricketaakash. @klrahul reminds of his own batting feats. — Amitoj Gautam (@amitojgautam) February 22, 2023

Kya natija nikla…plumber ne to vat laga di😂😂😂😂😂 — Abhinandan Padvi (@Abhipadvi1) February 22, 2023

He is giving tough challenge to Manjrekar for the position of worst cricket expert on TV channels from India.. It's good in a sense, Manjrekar has been holding that position for far too long..😂 — rohit sharma (@Rohit1603) February 22, 2023

Someone please tell Mr.Chopra that even Rohit's worst phase stat are better than his whole career stat😂😂😂@cricketaakash — Misty Sinha (@naive_shrewd) February 21, 2023

If being Chutiya is a art, Aakash Chopra is a rank holder in that. — Arvind Atreya (@AtreyaArvind) February 23, 2023

A couple of weeks ago, Rohit Sharma became the first player in international cricket to score a century across all formats, both as a batter and a captain.

The India captain accomplished the landmark with his majestic knock of 120 off 212 deliveries against Australia during the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Since last week, Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad have taken potshots at each other in a protracted debate over KL Rahul, which turned murkier on Tuesday.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After Aakash Chopra labeled Venkatesh Prasad as an agenda peddler due to his continuous attacks on out-of-form India opener KL Rahul, the latter fired back at the former and even declined his offer to have a one-to-one discussion on the matter.

“I am not saying KL Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma but I humbly request you to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let’s not peddle them. Let’s talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra’s remarks, however, didn’t go well with Venkatesh Prasad, who immediately hit back at him on Twitter.

“So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out,” Venkatesh Prasad wrote on the microblogging site. “I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for Aakash Chopra, considering he has made a great career by airing his views. I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda,” he added. “This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai.”

But Aakash Chopra claimed that his former India teammate misinterpreted his words.

“Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number,” Aakash Chopra tweeted. Venkatesh Prasad, though, declined his invitation. “No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this.”

The shocking saga between Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad began last week when the former India bowling coach’s sharp words against KL Rahul got a response from the former.

Aakash Chopra suggested that Venkatesh Prasad could have waited till the end of the second innings of the Test match in Delhi to launch his latest attack on the under-fire Karnataka batter.

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average,” Venkatesh Prasad had tweeted after KL Rahul’s failure in the first innings of the second Test in Delhi. To this, Aakash Chopra responded: “Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the timing.” “Honestly doesn’t matter , Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings . And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, I do enjoy them,” Venkatesh Prasad said in his reply to Aakash Chopra’s post.

He said his criticism of KL Rahul was not a personal agenda, and he was one of his well-wishers.

Venkatesh Prasad then advised KL Rahul to play county cricket in England because scoring on pitches that aid seam movement and in conditions where the ball moves a lot would boost his confidence, and he would become a much more assured batter.

KL Rahul was named in the squad for the last two Test matches against the Australian cricket team despite his repeated failures, announced on Sunday.

On Monday, Venkatesh Prasad shared his views on this development before comparing KL Rahul with out-of-favor Ajinkya Rahane, who was removed from the side last year after a prolonged slump with the bat.