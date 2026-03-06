The Unrivaled Championship came down to the wire between Mist BC and Phantom on March 4. However, Mist BC, which is led by founder Breanna Stewart, took home the 2026 title after defeating Phantom 80-74. During the celebration at Club E11EVN, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was reportedly arrested.

Ogunbowale, who is 29 years old, is said to have gotten into an altercation with a man at the popular Miami-based nightclub, according to Sandy Slater of Fox Sports. Police reports claim she allegedly punched a man in the face, and it caused him to fall to the ground. The alleged incident was reportedly caught on camera, although footage is not publicly available at this time.

“SLATER SCOOP: WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale was arrested on Thursday while celebrating her team’s Unrivaled basketball championship at Club E11EVEN in Miami. Police sources tell me she punched a man in the face, and he fell to the ground. It was also caught on camera.”

Shortly after the news broke of Ogunbowale's arrest, the Wings issued an official statement regarding the alleged fight at Club E11EVEN, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN. The franchise essentially acknowledges the situation and claims it will provide more information at a later date.

“The Wings are aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and are in the process of gathering more information,” said the organization. “Further comments will be provided once we have more details.

Arike Ogunbowale played a key role in helping Mist BC secure the Unrivaled Championship. The four-time WNBA All-Star came off the bench but provided consistent scoring for her team. She ended the game with 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 53.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the three-point line.