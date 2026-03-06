Lately, Anthony Edwards has been on a roll. Recently, Edwards surpassed the likes of Kobe Bryant by capturing the second-most 40-point games before turning 25. As a result, he is now trailing Michael Jordan.

If that wasn't enough, Edwards received a distinct honor from NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on his 7 pm in Brooklyn Podcast. All in all, Anthony said that Edwards is by far the top player in the league.

“I think Ant Edwards is the best player in the NBA. I think he brings everything. He brings in intellect, he takes on the challenge. His stats speak for itself. Getting his team as a young player to multiple WCF. His peers are saying this. His peers are saying ‘Ant is the guy right now.’ If you look at trajectory, the energy, the it factor, early success, winning, carrying an organization. I’d have to say, he is that”

As of now, Edwards is averaging 29.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. On Thursday, Edwards finished with 22 points and four rebounds as the Timberwolves defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-108. As a result, the Timberwolves are 40-23, third in the Western Conference standings.

At the same time, Edwards is thinking about his plans to play in the NFL if he wins an NBA title before turning 30.

In February, Edwards won the All-Star Game MVP. Also, he demonstrates efficiency in scoring and in 3-point shooting. He is shooting 49.5% from the field and 40.6% from the 3-point line.

Additionally, he is a four-time NBA All-Star and a 2024 Olympic gold medalist.