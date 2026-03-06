The Portland Blazers visit the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Deni Avdija is on the injury report alongside Kris Murray, with one player listed as questionable and the other as doubtful. Avdija is dealing with a lower back injury, which forced him to miss Wednesday's 122-114 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, while Murray has an illness. Here's everything we know about Deni Avdija's injury and his status for the Rockets game.

Deni Avdija injury status vs. Rockets

Given that Deni Avdija is doubtful on the injury report, the assumption is that he will miss his sixth consecutive game due to a back injury. With the season winding down, some believe the Blazers should shut Avdija down for the regular season. In his first All-Star season, Avdija has been a fixture on the injury report these days and hasn't played a full game since February 20.

The Blazers improved to 30-33, which is the tenth-best record in the Western Conference. With the Blazers in Play-In territory ahead of the postseason, the team will most likely work to get Avdija back onto the floor. Posting career-highs across the board, Avdija is averaging 24.4 points on 46.3/34.1/80.0 percent shooting splits, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists this season.

The Blazers have won half of their last 10 games, including a 92-77 win against the Suns, a 121-112 victory against the Bulls, and Wednesday's eight-point win against the Grizzlies.

However, it's most likely not going to be for Friday's matchup against the Rockets. When it comes to the question of whether Deni Avdija is playing tonight against the Rockets, the answer is no.