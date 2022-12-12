By James Kay · 2 min read

Brittney Griner hadn’t touched a basketball in 10 months before she made her way back to the hardwood yesterday. She laced up her black Chuck Taylors and did what every WNBA fan looks forward to when they go to a Phoenix Mercury game: dunk.

Griner’s status for the 2023 WNBA season and beyond is unknown. After being wrongfully detained in Russia for 294 days, her basketball career is secondary to the fact she is home safe with her family.

“If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.”

Colas also said Griner is expected to release a statement this week after she returned to the United States a couple days ago. She isn’t at her residence in Phoenix and will be in a secure, private location as she acclimates herself back to day-to-day life in the United States.

“There’s no timeline on her return at this point. She’s reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now,” Colas said. “From a pure security standpoint she’s not going to be able to move in the world the way she did. It’s not a fate that she asked for, but I think she’s going to try to utilize her fame for good.”

According to Colas, Griner is already thinking about how she can advocate for other wrongfully detained people. She also passed her medical examinations upon her return to the country.