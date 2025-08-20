Broadway star Patti LuPone and soca artist Machel Montano were seen supporting the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx at their game on Tuesday night (Aug. 19).

The stars sat next to one another, with LuPone seemingly trying to get someone's attention out of frame before grinning when the announcer called her name.

How did the Lynx-Liberty game end?

The game ended with the Liberty winning 85-75 over the Lynx.  The Liberty ended the Lynx's six-game winning streak after the Liberty lost three in a row to the Lynx over the past three weeks.

“We know all the plays they’re running, they know all the plays we’re running, so it’s who executes the scout the best. And they’ve done that better, you know?” Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said before the game. “I think you see their confidence and chemistry that they have in those moments, a little bit better than what we’ve had.”

After the game, 11-year WNBA veteran Natasha Cloud expressed how well this game went despite any extra chatter from the opposing team.

“I know Minny loves to talk about us a lot. We live rent-free, but this is another game of just really feeling good about ourselves … From offense to defense tonight was Liberty basketball, and that’s what I’m most happy about. I don’t give a f*** about all that off-the-court s***, like you can keep talking, whatever,” Cloud said per Nets Daily. “But we’re really focused on these last ten, now nine games to feel good about ourselves. Because we know what we have in the locker room.”

It's no surprise that the Lynx and Liberty have some unresolved business since the two went head-to-head during the WNBA Finals last year. The Liberty won 3-2 against the Lynx during the 2024 WNBA Finals and this season they have been trying to make a point in how last year's loss will stay in the past until they were reminded of that feeling tonight.

Prior to the Liberty's win tonight, Lynx star Courtney Williams was trash talking in a livestream about the opposing team saying that Jaylyn Sherrod was, “With the good guys now. She left that punk-a** team, and she with the good guys now. Straight up, believe it.”

Sherrod was signed to the  Lynx after the Liberty dismissed her. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve reacted to Williams' outburst.

“I think it's just Courtney being Courtney… her feelings are real, and they should be. This is personal, for her in particular. You look at game 5, for a lot of reasons, and for her, it wasn't her best game, and she has carried that with her, and that's what's coming out of her,” Reeve said, per an X post from Myles Ehrlich.

Liberty coach, Sandy Brondello, believes that there is a rivarly between the teams despite people thinking otherwise.

“I think rivalries are great. Yes, do we have a rivalry? They play it down, but of course we have a rivalry. And it’s great for the league; I don’t know why they play it down. We don’t like each other, that’s just how it is.”

