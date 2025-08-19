Allison Howard, a longtime executive with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been named the first president of the WNBA’s Cleveland expansion team, the franchise announced Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Howard currently serves as executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Rock Entertainment Group and the Cavaliers. She will retain that role through the upcoming NBA season while simultaneously leading the operational launch of the Cleveland WNBA franchise, which is scheduled to begin play in 2028.

Her appointment comes as the WNBA undergoes its most ambitious expansion in decades. The Cleveland team follows the successful debut of the Golden State Valkyries, who hold an 18-16 record in their inaugural 2025 season. The Toronto Tempo and Portland Thorns are expected to join the league in 2026. The WNBA plans to grow to 18 teams by 2030, adding three more franchises over the next several years.

In her current role, Howard oversees revenue-generating departments including corporate partnerships, membership sales, youth sports programming, and ticket operations. She also manages the Cavaliers’ fan experience and venue strategy. That broad commercial and community-focused experience will inform her leadership of the new WNBA franchise.

As team president, Howard will take charge of all aspects of the franchise’s business operations. This includes team culture, staff development, marketing strategy, community outreach, and the overall commercial direction of the organization.

Allison Howard’s hire marks major step in Cleveland WNBA team’s launch

Article Continues Below

Rock Entertainment Group CEO Nic Barlage praised Howard’s leadership and her track record of growing women’s sports. Howard’s role is considered foundational to the franchise’s early development, and her existing relationships within the Cavaliers’ network are expected to accelerate the team’s launch.

The Cleveland franchise was awarded earlier this year as part of the WNBA’s strategic growth into new and returning markets. The city last hosted a WNBA team in 2003, when the Cleveland Rockers folded after seven seasons. The return of professional women’s basketball to the region marks a significant milestone for the league and for Ohio.

The new team has not yet announced its name, branding, or basketball operations leadership. However, Howard’s appointment marks the franchise’s most significant hire to date, setting the tone for its culture and community engagement efforts.

With growing media rights revenue, expanding corporate partnerships, and a surge in viewership, the WNBA’s recent expansion reflects increased investment in women’s sports. The league is capitalizing on this momentum with the rollout of new franchises in key markets.

Howard is expected to transition fully into her new role following the conclusion of the 2024–25 NBA season. In the meantime, she will oversee the foundational planning needed to prepare the Cleveland WNBA franchise for its 2028 debut.