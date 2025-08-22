Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese will make history as the fourteenth player in WNBA history with their own name-bearing signature sneaker with the upcoming Reebok Angel Reese 1. From wearing player exclusives on the court to eventually bringing this silhouette to life, Reebok will roll out three new colorways of the debut model. This “Receipts Ready” is a simple look that will go with any uniform while still emphasizing the fresh look of the debut sneaker.

Angel Reese first joined Reebok in 2023, becoming the first signee under Shaquille O'Neal as the President of Reebok Basketball. It wasn't long before the brand went all-in on their WNBA star, earning herself a signature sneaker with her historic play on the court.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 was originally revealed in a shining “Diamond Dust” colorway, followed by the pink “Mebounds” edition as well. This “Receipts Ready” colorway takes a much more neutral approach with classic black/white color-blocking, while still letting everyone know Reese has the receipts to back her claims up.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Receipts Ready”

Angel Reese debuted the “Receipts Ready” Reebok Angel Reese 1 in her return 🧾 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/WULV8xFieA — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) August 20, 2025

FIRST LOOK: The Reebok Angel Reese 1 in the “Receipts Ready” colorway. Dropping on Sept 18th. “This isn't just a shoe, it's my style, my story, and my stamp on the game,” says @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/M8W8255Wrj — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 14, 2025

Reebok Angel Reese 1 🏀👟 @Reese10Angel 💕 “Mebounds”

✨ “Diamond Dust”

🧾 “Receipts Ready” 🗓️ September 18th

🏷️ $120 pic.twitter.com/LxeIP8Vuk6 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 14, 2025



The “Receipts Ready” colorway features white along the shoes dynamic TPU molded upper. The shoes are certainly a new look for Reebok, but follow current trends with a shift toward futuristic silhouettes made from synthetic materials. Reebok added a back heel plate in black for stability to go along with the wavy treading on the outsoles.

Finer details include small Reebok logos scattered throughout, along with the Angel Reese logo on the tongue and insole. A red receipt tab is placed on the tongue to finish the look, making for an overall clean debut model from Angel Reese.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is set to release in all three debut colorways on September 18, 2025 via all Reebok platforms. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $120 with adjusted pricing for GS sizing. Expect ample stock during this debut rollout, so don't miss a chance to be a part of Reese's entrance to the sneaker game!