The Denver Broncos are 0-3 with Sean Payton, and things unraveled completely in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins obliterated the Broncos in a 70-20 final score in Miami, and there is a possibility that the Broncos could be the worst team in the NFL at this point in the season. As a result, Payton's team has been getting gashed left and right ever since, and now former NFL DC Rex Ryan and Ryan Clark torched the defensive effort on an episode of Get Up.

"That's the worst defense. I’ve only been on the planet 60 years, never seen anything that bad." – Rex Ryan "Sean Payton was worried about all the wrong things in the offseason. … They're getting worse." –@Realrclark25 This discussion on the Broncos this morning 👀 pic.twitter.com/DU89QLOfcs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 25, 2023

Rex Ryan went even further as well with more comments: “They’re closer to 33rd defense in the league than they are 31st.”

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco were other notable names to torch the Broncos, and it's definitely understandable after an unreal outing.

It's a tough time for the Broncos, and they passed on Ryan previously as the team's defensive coordinator, so it has to be even more personal for him. In Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the Broncos gave up 726 (!!) yards of offense, with 376 yards passing and 350 rushing yards. The Dolphins scored at least two touchdowns in every quarter and scored 21 points in both the second and fourth quarters.

Raheem Mostert had three scores on the ground and another in the receiving game, and rookie RB De'Von Achane exploded with 203 yards and a pair of scores. Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns and backup QB Mike White even threw a touchdown pass, and there are too many records to count from this game.

Sean Payton was not happy after the game, obviously, and took out some frustration with the reporters, and it's going to be a long week in Denver after an ugly loss.