Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was not in the mood to expound on his feelings after his team got absolutely walloped by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. During the postgame press conference following Denver's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins on the road, Peyton was asked by a reporter to further share his feelings about the defeat to which he had an acerbic response.

“What's the question? What's the question? I just finished telling you. Next question,” the Broncos sideline boss shot back at the reporter.

Payton was understandably upset and not in his best form to have his patience tested by such questions. The Broncos were thoroughly outclassed by Miami, which had Denver looking like a team that simply did not belong in the NFL. Any coach would have likely struggled to reconcile the feeling from such a historically horrible loss with having to deal with quote-hungry reporters, who are also just doing their job.

In any case, there's no way but up for the Broncos, who remain winless. Peyton was expected to turn things around in Denver after he arrived in Mile High City in the offseason. But that hasn't just happened yet, with Denver suffering three consecutive defeats to start the 2023 NFL regular season.

The Broncos' defense, in particular, was awful against the Dolphins. Miami's stop unit operated like a broken turnstile, with Tua Tagovailoa consistently making big plays through the air. That's not to mention the Dolphins' rushing attack that produced five total touchdowns.

The Broncos' search for their first win in the Sean Payton Era will continue in Week 4 when they face off against the Chicago Bears in a battle of winless squads in Windy City.