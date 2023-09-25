The Miami Dolphins put a historic beat-down on the Denver Broncos in Week 3, beating them 70-20. This led to retired NFL stars Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe roasting the Broncos, and saying that it’s harder to blow out a team like that in the Madden video game than it was for the Dolphins.

Ochocinco joined Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show after the Sunday Week 3 slate, and Sharpe was incredulous about the Dolphins-Broncos score. He said beating a team by 50 is a “Madden score!”

However, as an avid Madden player, Ochocinco took offense to that and explained that it’s harder to score 70 in the video game than it was for the Dolphins against the Broncos in Week 3.

“Wait, it’s hard to score 70 in Madden unless you playing on rookie mode. Now, you playing on rookie mode, you can put up 70. You playing on All-Madden, you ain’t puttin’ [70] up,” Ochocinco preached. “I play Madden. I’m a gamer. And I’m telling you now, if you are really good at the game, you might get 24 points, 24 points, or 28 if you’re playing against someone that is equally as good as you. Putting up a 70 ball? Yeah, maybe if you five years old.”

Ochocinco: “Ain’t nobody put up 70 in no Madden game.” Shannon Sharpe: “So what Ocho just told you…the Broncos was on rookie mode.” (via @ClubShayShay)pic.twitter.com/A1vCNZdg0H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

After Chad Ochocinco’s hilarious rant, Shannon Sharpe summed it up by saying, “So what Ocho just told you, ladies and gentlemen at home, is that the Broncos was on rookie mode.”

And following the embarrassing and history-making loss by the Broncos in Week 3, that sounds about right.

Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, and the rest of the Broncos will now try and right the ship — and get back to at least Pro Mode — in Week 4 against the lowly Chicago Bears.