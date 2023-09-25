The Miami Dolphins just put up one of the most impressive games in NFL history. They demolished the Denver Broncos by 50 points, and they scored 70 points in the process. The 70-20 victory was just the third time an NFL team has scored at least 70 points and the first time since 1966.

It was an offensive masterclass by Miami, but what are the other highest-scoring games by a single team in NFL history? Let's take a look!

65: Chicago Cardinals beat the New York Bulldogs 65-24 in 1949

After going to back-to-back championship games, the Chicago Cardinals' defense regressed in 1949. The team still had a great offense, though, and that was demonstrated in their 65-24 win over the New York Bulldogs.

The Cardinals utilized a quarterback rotation to overwhelm New York. Paul Christman and Jim Hardy both had three passing touchdowns in the game. The team also got 117 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Pat Harder.

65: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions 65-24 in 1950

The late '40s to early '50s were a high-scoring era of football, and the Rams were one of the best teams in football at this time. After a Week 6 win in which they scored 70 points, the Rams proved their offense wasn't a fluke, scoring 65 points the very next week.

Norm Van Brocklin was one of the premier passers for his time, and that was on full display against the Detroit Lions. On only 17 passing attempts, Norm Van Brocklin threw five touchdown passes. He ran in for an additional score. Only one Ram (Vitamin Smith) had over 100 yards from scrimmage, but the team put together a team effort that saw the entire squad feast.

70: Los Angeles Rams beat the Baltimore Colts 70-27 in 1950

The first ever 70-point NFL game came in 1950. The Rams of this year still hold the all-time record for points per game. They scored 38.8 points per game on the season, a number that was certainly helped by their 70-27 destruction of the Baltimore Colts.

Eight different Rams caught or ran for a touchdown in the game. Bob Boyd was the only player with multiple scores. He caught two passes and took them both into the end zone. The Rams also had three players throw a touchdown, including Glenn Davis, the running back nicknamed Mr. Outside.

70: Miami Dolphins beat the Denver Broncos 70-20 in 2023

All of the other teams on this list had their massive scoring outputs in the early days of the NFL. The Miami Dolphins are the only team since 1966 to score over 62 points in a game. The Dolphins were flawless.

Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 passes en route to throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns. The passing attack alone was impressive, but Miami's backfield had a game for the ages as well. Raheem Mostert ran the ball into the end zone three times. He caught another touchdown through the air. Mostert's backup, De'Von Achane, had 203 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

All in all, six different Dolphins threw, ran, or caught a touchdown. The team had 10 total touchdowns, and Jason Sanders was 10 of 10 in extra points. The team dominated with class. The star players didn't play most of the fourth quarter, and the team had a chance to kick a field goal that would have broken the record for points scored in a game by one team. Instead, Mike McDaniel had his team run the clock out to avoid embarrassing the Broncos any more than they already had. The Dolphins' 726 yards from scrimmage are the second most in NFL history.

Had the Dolphins not given up a kickoff return for a touchdown, it would have been the fourth-biggest blowout in NFL history.

72: Washington Redskins beat the New York Giants 72-41 in 1966

The highest-scoring game by a single team is also the highest-scoring game overall. There wasn't a lot of defense being played between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants in 1966. The two combined for 113 points. There were 16 touchdowns in the game, including three from A.D. Whitfield. Washington also had a score on a pick-six, a fumble recovery, and a punt return.

While Mike McDaniel decided against increasing his insurmountable lead, Washington's head coach, Otto Graham, put his kicker in late to extend the lead. Graham claimed he wanted to give his kicker some extra practice after missing twice the week before.