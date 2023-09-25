The Miami Dolphins put up a historic performance against the Denver Broncos. The team won by a score of 70-20 as the offense exploded for one of the greatest victories in NFL history.

Of course Miami also broke and set a number of records en route to coming away with the win. Here is a look at all of the records that they set during Sunday's showdown.

6. 5 touchdowns through the air and on the ground

Prior to this game, no team had ever had five passing touchdowns on top of five rushing touchdowns in the Super Bowl era. The impressive feat displays just how versatile the Dolphins' offense is and why they are looked at as Super Bowl contenders.

Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 passes before finishing with 309 yards and four touchdowns. He was unstoppable when throwing the ball to Tyreek Hill. The speedy receiver had nine catches for 157 yards and a score. The duo likely could have put up more stats were they not pulled from the game for most of the fourth quarter. Mike White came into the game and threw another touchdown pass. Three of the team's five rushing touchdowns came from Raheem Mostert.

The Dolphins scored 70 (!) points against the Broncos. Just the 4th 70-point game in NFL history including the playoffs. They are the only team in NFL history to record 5 Rush TD & 5 Pass TD in a single game in the Super Bowl Era. pic.twitter.com/8oFEtWXmPK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2023

5. Only 70 point game in over 50 years

The Dolphins are now one of only three NFL teams to have scored 70 or more points in a regular season NFL game. Nobody had accomplished that feat since the Washington Redskins in 1966.

Miami scored 10 touchdowns, and Jason Sanders went 10 for 10 on extra points. The Dolphins even had a chance to break the record for most points in a game with a late-game field goal that would have given the team 73 points, but Mike McDaniel decided to run out the clock and save the Broncos the embarrassment. The 1950 Los Angeles Rams are the third team with 70 points in a regular season game.

4. Yards from scrimmage record

The Dolphins put up 726 scrimmage yards, the most in the Super Bowl era and the second most in NFL history. Tagovailoa spread the ball around, as seven different Dolphins receivers caught a ball.

Four different players had a play for over 50 yards as well. Even Robbie Chosen–who was called up from the practice squad–had a 68-yard score.

3. First 50-point win in the NFL since 2014

The Dolphins' dominant victory was one of the biggest blowouts in NFL history. It was the first 50-point plus win since 2014, and it becomes the 14th-biggest blowout in NFL history. Had the Dolphins not given up a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, they would have had the fourth biggest blowout victory in the NFL record books.

The win was actually not their biggest ever. The Dolphins beat the Patriots 52-0 in 1972.

2. Franchise rushing record

The Dolphins' running back tandem was unstoppable. The Broncos couldn't bring down Raheem Mostert or De'Von Achane, and it led to a franchise record 350 rushing yards. While Mostert had 82 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, his backup in Achane ran for 203 yards.

Only 1 Dolphins running back had ever scored 4 TDs in a game before today: Ronnie Brown in the Wildcat Game. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane BOTH had 4 TDs today to become No.2 & No.3. 🐬 had a franchise record 350 rushing yards (Achane 203!) I’d say they have the right RBs. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 24, 2023

1. Second team in NFL history with multiple four-touchdown scorers

It was quite a day for fantasy owners with running backs from the Dolphins roster. Not only did Mostert run for 82 yards and catch seven passes for 60 yards, but he had four total touchdowns. Achane somehow one-upped Mostert by scoring four total touchdowns on 233 scrimmage yards. Only the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004 have also had two players with four touchdowns each.