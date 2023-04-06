UCLA women’s basketball star Charisma Osborne shocked the basketball world Wednesday when she announced she will be returning to school next fall. The decision comes off the heels of her declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft after UCLA’s season concluded.

Osborne is no pushover when it comes to pro-level talent. She was a projected top-10 pick in the draft, something most players only dream of. It’s peculiar to think that she would pass up that almost guarantee to stay in school for another year. That is until you look deeper into the numbers.

Osborne offered no explanation for her decision to forgo the draft, but UCLA head coach Cori Close makes the reason behind the choice pretty obvious.

With NIL deals flying off the shelves, reports are that some people in Charisma Osborne’s circle advised her to stay at UCLA because she’d have better benefits, and probably make more money than if she went pro. According to Kris Rhim of the New York Times, Close is quoting a coach from the WNBA when she said:

“Does Charisma want to make more money and stay in college and get massages, fly charter, have everything paid for, have a nutritionist, and have her own trainers that are paid for? Or does she want none of those things and fly Southwest with us?”

A quote like that from someone who works in the WNBA does not bode well for the future prospects of the league. Don’t be surprised if more stars in women’s college basketball decide to stay in school longer than they have to so they can cash in before they go pro.