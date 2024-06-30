With James Gunn serving as one of the co-heads of DC Studios and helping guide the fledgling DC Universe, fans online have questioned if it could mean seeing some of the stars from Guardians of the Galaxy make the jump from Marvel to rejoin the director. A few stars including Zoe Saldana and Pom Klementieff have already said they're up for it, and the latest to echo this sentiment is none other than the leader of the Guardians, himself.

Ready to Leap

Chris Pratt was out and about in Los Angeles when he was stopped by TMZ, via Deadline, and asked about his recent visit to the set of Superman and about potentially reuniting with Gunn. The actor was fairly straightforward in his response, outright saying “yes, of course” and he'd more than welcome the opportunity of working with Gunn again.

When asked which DC character he would like to play, Pratt was a little more coy in his response.

“I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide,” Pratt said. “I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure.”

Pratt wasn't quick to rule out returning to the MCU in the future, either, saying he would love the chance to return as Star-Lord.

“Of course I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there’s a chance that can come back,” Pratt said. “I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it.”

While Chris Pratt is one of the biggest stars who could make the jump from the MCU to the DCU, he would not be the first.

From Marvel to DC and Back

Creature Commandos, which will reportedly premiere on Max in December 2024, already features three notable MCU veterans as part of the titular team.

Gunn's brother Sean Gunn, who portrayed Kraglin in the MCU and did the performance capture for Rocket Raccoon, already appeared in The Suicide Squad as Calendar Man and Weasel. Weasel is slated to make its return in Creature Commandos as part of the team, along with the debuting G.I. Robot, both of which will be voiced by Sean Gunn.

Frank Grillo, who portrayed Crossbones, and David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian, will also be lending their voices to Creature Commandos as Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein, respectively.

Nathan Fillion, who has regularly collaborated with Gunn on his previous projects including various smaller roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, will be appearing in 2025's Superman as Guy Gardner, the hot-headed Green Lantern of Earth.

Superman is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.