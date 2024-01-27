Zoe Saldana appears keen to continue working in the superhero genre, especially if it means reuniting with Gunn in the DCU.

James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as the driving forces behind the rebooted DC Universe has meant plenty of changes, especially when it comes to casting the new universe's heroes. While names like David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be making their first entrance into the genre under Gunn's watch, it appears a colleague from the director's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is game to join him in the DCU.

Zoe Saldana spoke about the superhero genre with ComicBook and admitted she was keen to continue in it due, in part, to being in films her children will be keen to watch. In turn, she said she would love the chance to join the DCU and rejoin her Guardians of the Galaxy director after the third film seemingly closed the book on several original members of the team.

“I love the superhero universe of any sort,” Saldana told the website. “I have sons that are obsessed with comic books right now, and superheroes, so for me to be a part of projects that they will get to watch for the next 10, 15 years of their whole lives, it's a dream for me.”

“If it never gets to happen, or if it happens with other filmmakers, and not James Gunn, or if it happens again with James Gunn, I would be so grateful.”

She would hardly be the first actor to make the jump from one comic universe to another as the genre's popularity has seen many faces work in both sandboxes.

One of the most famous, or infamous depending on who you ask, is Ryan Reynolds. The actor had a rocky start in the superhero genre with films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Green Lantern, which were not particularly well received by critics or fans. However, Reynolds time to shine finally came in 2016's Deadpool, which was a hit critically and commercially, spawned a sequel, and will soon see Reynolds make his official MCU debut.

It also wouldn't be surprising to see Saldana join the burgeoning DCU under Gunn's watch as the director has a shortlist of actors he commonly works with including Nathan Fillion and Michael Rooker.