The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Liberty.

This game is being played one week after the Commissioner's Cup final. Minnesota came into New York and solidly outplayed the Liberty to win the cup. Now the teams reunite on the Liberty's home floor in another edition of a high-end WNBA matchup.

Minnesota and New York have — with the Connecticut Sun — produced two of the three best records in the WNBA as we arrive at the midpoint of the 40-game regular-season schedule. These teams have been pace-setters in the league and are in position to host first-round playoff series. They will battle for second-round home-court advantage in the second half of the season.

In the head-to-head series this year, Minnesota has dominated. The Lynx blew out the Liberty at home in the early weeks of the season. Then came last week's Commissioner's Cup final in which the Lynx grabbed a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and held on for a 94-89 win. New York went off as a five-point favorite by tipoff time, and that spread remains intact for this game one week later. Clearly, the markets trust the Liberty and their proven experience, but make no mistake: The Lynx have owned this head-to-head battle in two different meetings. The burden is on the Liberty to prove they can find solutions in this matchup.

Here are the Lynx-Liberty WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Lynx-Liberty Odds

Minnesota Lynx: +5 (-108)

New York Liberty: -5 (-112)

Over: 165 (-110)

Under: 165 (-110)

How To Watch Lynx vs Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North Extra (Lynx) / WWOR (Liberty)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx continue to win with defense. They have delivered some excellent defensive performances over the past few weeks, allowing only 55 points to the Atlanta Dream and only 60 to the potent and talented Phoenix Mercury. Sunday, they limited the Chicago Sky to just five points in the fourth quarter and fought back from a five-point deficit to win 70-62. The Lynx make really good halftime adjustments on defense and have been a very strong second-half team, which explains a lot of their success. That having been said, Minnesota was able to beat New York one week ago by scoring 94 points. It's not as though Minnesota can play or win in only one mode. This team can win different kinds of games and adapt to different playing styles. Last but certainly not least, the Lynx have thoroughly outplayed the Liberty twice this season. Why should Minnesota stop now?

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty are simply too good to continue to get thrashed by any individual opponent. The Liberty have beaten the Connecticut Sun this season. They won in Las Vegas against the Aces. The team they have not figured out is Minnesota. The Lynx have swamped the Liberty twice in games where Minnesota was consistently the better team over the course of 40 minutes. It's not as though New York had the upper hand and let those games slip away; Minnesota controlled the vast majority of the action. Given how strong and consistent New York has been over the past month after stumbling in the first two weeks of the season, it's hard to see the Liberty failing a third time versus the Lynx. If the Liberty really are WNBA title contenders, and favorites to return to the WNBA Finals — as many people think they are — they're going to put their feet down against Minnesota here and respond with a good performance.

Final Lynx-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The Liberty will be out to settle a score. They're not going to get tossed around by the Lynx a third time in 2024. Take New York.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Lynx-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -5