The New York Jets got a makeover this offseason. Earlier this offseason, the team unveiled its new uniforms for the 2024 NFL season. They feature a mix of modern design and throwback elements, including a fan-favorite retro logo. However, the original creator of the Jets logo plans to force New York to compensate him for the use of his design.

Jim Pons, former New York Jets employee and designer of the throwback Jets logo, has filed a lawsuit against the team. Pons is seeking unspecified damages, the cancelation of the Jets' trademark of his logo, and a ruling that the team must compensate him for the use of the logo. They must also have his consent to use the logo, according to the lawsuit.

“We are aware of the complaint,” the Jets said in a statement to the New York Post. “The mark in question has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for nearly 50 years. The mark has been used continuously in numerous iterations since that time. We find this claim baseless and without merit.”

Pons was excited when he learned that the team announced that his logo was coming back.

“I had no idea they were even thinking about it, nor did I know that it was that popular with the Jets fans,” Pons told the team website. “They told me the fans demanded we go back to the old logo, to my logo. So really, that’s wonderful. I’m very happy about that, very proud of that.”

The Jets hope that the throwback logo and uniforms remind fans of happier times. Now the team has to hold up their end of the bargain on the field.

Jets running back Breece Hall hoping to take Christian McCaffrey-like leap in Year 3

The 2024 NFL season is an incredibly important one for the Jets.

40-year-old Aaron Rodgers gets another chance to make good on the hype surrounding the team for two years. He'll need some contributions from top offensive weapons like Breece Hall if the Jets are going to make a deep playoff run.

Hall has set himself a high bar for this third NFL season. He wants to have a Christian McCaffrey-esque breakout.

“McCaffrey's the best in the league and, to me, he sets the standard,” Breece Hall said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We're going to see him Week 1, and we're playing against some of the best linebackers, so for me it's exciting just to see where I stand and really let everybody see my full talent now that I'm healthy. … If you go on my YouTube and you look at Christian McCaffrey and my history, you'll see I wanted like 10 videos of his highlights and everything.”

Hall is now two seasons removed from an ACL tear he suffered during his rookie season. He's finally feeling like his old self again and is ready to take the NFL by storm.

“I feel like I'm back to my old self,” Hall said, via Cimini.

We can't wait to see if Hall can make good on his promise later this fall.