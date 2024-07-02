The Chicago Sky take on the Atlanta Dream. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Sky Dream prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sky Dream.

The Chicago Sky remain a team which fights hard and competes with a lot of effort and vigor. Chicago held a very good Minnesota Lynx team to 39-percent shooting on Sunday afternoon. The Lynx scored just 70 points against the Sky's quality defense. That's an average of fewer than 18 points per quarter. That should be enough to win most WNBA games. The Sky just needed to score in the 70s to win.

They couldn't do it.

The Sky are laboring under the burden of their pronounced offensive limitations, which begin with a lack of consistent perimeter shooting. The scouting report on the Sky is not complicated: Pack the paint, prevent putback baskets, defend the rim, and make this team hit jump shots. It can't do so with the regularity needed to win consistently. Chicago forced 18 Minnesota turnovers and limited the Lynx to 6-of-24 3-point shooting, just 25 percent. Again, that should win ballgames a strong majority of the time, but the Sky lost. More than that, they lost by eight. Minnesota — in what was a horrendous beat for Sky spread bettors — covered the 7.5-point spread because Chicago's offense completely stopped in the fourth quarter. The Sky led by five midway through the third and seemed well on their way toward cashing a +7.5 ticket, but they scored just five points in the entire fourth quarter in a 70-62 defeat.

We keep saying it about the Sky because it's true: The effort is great but the shooting is a disaster. This team has to find a little more offense. Angel Reese is a terrific defender and rebounder, but part of why she grabs so many boards — 16 on Sunday against Minnesota — is that she misses so many shots close to the rim and grabs more offensive rebounds. Reese doesn't need more rebounds; she needs to finish more plays, as do her Chicago teammates.

Here are the Sky-Dream WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sky-Dream Odds

Chicago Sky: +1.5 (-112)

Atlanta Dream: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How to Watch Sky vs Dream

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sky Could Cover The Spread

The Sky are going to be mad after their fourth-quarter implosion against the Lynx. Minnesota is a good team, and Chicago bottled up the Lynx's offense. If the Sky can handle the Lynx's offense, they can certainly handle the Dream's offense, which isn't nearly as good. Chicago can win this game with its defense. Atlanta has not been nearly consistent enough to deserve the benefit of the doubt in this game.

Why The Dream Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Sky just can't score. We laid out that point above. Beyond that, however, there's another reason to pick Atlanta in this game: The Dream look like a markedly better team after the brief midseason pause for the June 25 Commissioner's Cup final. Every team in the league other than the cup finalists (Minnesota and New York) got a break of at least three days if not four. Atlanta seemed to use that break well to make timely adjustments. The Dream won at Connecticut in a big upset of the Sun. They covered the spread in New York against the Liberty, losing by only six in a highly competitive game. If that is the team which shows up here against the Sky, Atlanta should easily cover the spread.

Final Sky-Dream Prediction & Pick

The Dream look really good right now. Maybe it won't last, but it's worth taking Atlanta with such a small spread at home. As long as the Dream win by more than one point, they cash the spread ticket. Go for it.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Sky-Dream Prediction & Pick: Dream -1.5