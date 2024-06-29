While 2024 will go down as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's quieter years in theaters, things are set to pick back up when 2025 rolls around with four releases planned across the year. Thunderbolts is among the planned releases for 2025, which is taking shape as one of the film's stars has confirmed they have wrapped on their portions of the film.

That's a Wrap

David Harbour took to Instagram on Friday to confirm, via Collider, that he had completed filming for Thunderbolts and shared a brief but excited message about the film.

“Wrapped. Loved making this. Love the ‘bolts,” Harbour said in the post.

The actor also shared an image of a Soviet propaganda poster featuring himself as Red Guardian that is reminiscent of the actual propaganda materials seen across the Soviet Union during its time.

Harbour's update comes days after Julia Louise-Dreyfus, who portrays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Thunderbolts, confirmed she had wrapped on the film. She also teased that the mysterious CIA director, who had only appeared briefly in Black Widow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will have a much larger presence in Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts will be the second live-action outing for Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, a super-soldier who served as Russia's answer to Captain America. He was also a surrogate father to Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova during the girls' youth when the trio, along with Melina Vostokoff, were living in the U.S. as undercover agents. Shostakov would aid Romanoff in her fight against the Red Room after she and Belova broke him out of the prison he was sent to in the years following the surrogate family's time in the U.S.

Harbour is also set to voice Red Guardian for What If…? season three in an episode that will include the Winter Soldier and Goliath.

Thunderbolts, Assemble!

Originally introduced as a team of villains posing as heroes led by Baron Zemo to destroy the Avengers, the Thunderbolts would later become a black ops team for SHIELD of the U.S. government comprised of anti-heroes and villains. Green Goblin, Punisher, Red Hulk, Venom, and Black Widow are just a few of the names who have been part of the team over the years, with the Thunderbolts' team identity regularly shifting to match the more heroic or villainous team lineups.

The MCU's Thunderbolts is set to include Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and U.S. Agent and will be working with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in some manner. While story details have largely been kept secret, fans online have suggested the team's mission will somehow involve the character Sentry, who will be played by Lewis Pullman.

Thunderbolts is scheduled to release on May 5, 2025.