Returning back to the Multiverse of Magic after a quick trip to Middle-Earth of the Universes Beyond, Commander Masters is a new compilation set coming after Universes Beyond: The Lord of the Rings: Tales from Middle-earth. Here is everything you need to know about this upcoming Magic the Gathering product.

Commander Masters Release Date: August 4, 2023

Commander Masters will be coming on August 4, 2023.

Like other Masters sets, Commander Masters cards are meant for the format that the set is named after: Commander (EDH). As such, the entire set is composed of important and staple Commander Cards, reprinted from previous sets, such as The Ur-Dragon, Jeweled Lotus, and Capture of Jingzhou. The set will also arrive with four new Commander Sets featuring ten new cards each, including new Commander cards to lead these decks.

Commander Masters will come in the following product packages:

Draft Booster Packs – 21-card packs: 1 Token, 3 Nonfoil Legendary Cards, plus the possibility of a Traditional Foil Legendary card of rarity Uncommon or higher, 2-4 Rare or higher cards, at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare Legendary Card, 1 guaranteed Borderless card, and 1 guaranteed Traditional Foil card of any rarity.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Set Booster Packs – 17-card packs: 1 Art, 1 Land, 6 Themed Commons and Uncommons, 1 Showcase Common or Uncommon, 2 Cards of any Rarity, 1 Rare or Mythic Rare, 1 Foil of any rarity, 1 Token.

Collector Booster Packs – 15-card packs, containing exclusive Textured Foils and Foil Etched versions of cards. 1 Traditional Foil Double-Sided Token, 5 Cards Rare or Mythic Rare, 2-5 Uncommons, 4-7 Commons, 1 Land.

Commander Decks – Four new decks featuring brand-new Commander Cards, with each deck featuring ten new cards:

Planeswalker Party (WUR) – Commodore Guff : A deck where Planeswalkers matter, led by a Commander that accelerates other Planeswalkers on the battlefield.

Eldrazi Unbound (C) – Zhulodok, Void Gorger : A deck with massive creature cards, cheated into the field with Cascade.

Enduring Enchantments (WBG) – Anikthea, Hand of Erebos : A deck where Enchantments matter; specifically, Enchantment Creatures.

Sliver Swarm (WUBRG) – Sliver Gravemother : A Sliver Tribal deck, featuring a new commander that brings Slivers back from the grave.

We'll update this article as more information arrives. Preview Season starts on July 11, with the Launch Party for the set taking place from August 4 to 6, 2023.