It's no secret that Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA right now, as the second-year pro is the most talked-about player in the league. So much so that her rookie card just made history for how much it sold recently. The Indiana Fever star set new heights for women's sports in general.

Caitlin Clark's rookie card sold for a whopping $660,000, according to Yahoo Sports. It's a unique 1/1 card and is officially the highest-priced card in all of women's sports.

“The 1/1 Caitlin Clark Panini Flawless WNBA Rookie Logowoman Patch sold for a record $660K at the Fanatics Collect auction. It’s the highest-selling women’s sports trading card of ALL-TIME.”

The 23-year-old guard continues to make waves, not just in the WNBA, but in women's sports altogether. Caitlin Clark's rookie card, selling for $660,000, is just another example of her superstardom. In 2024, the Fever star was projected to be responsible for nearly 27% of the revenue increase the league saw once she was drafted by the Fever. That includes attendance, merchandise sales, and broadcast views.

However, this season has been a bit rough for the 2024 Rookie of the Year. Caitlin Clark has dealt with several injuries, and right now her timetable for return is unknown. The Fever is said to be focusing more on her long-term health, so there is a chance we don't see Clark in action for several more games.

When healthy, Clark has looked like the superstar she has been since her days in college. So far this season, Caitlin Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc. But she has only played in 13 games this year after suffering a left quad strain and two separate groin injuries.

The Fever will be back in action on Sunday, July 27, when they take on the Chicago Sky. Caitlin Clark is still working her way back from injury, and expectations are that she will miss that contest. However, the organization will likely provide an official update the closer the game approaches.