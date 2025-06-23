While at the 2025 Fanatics Fest, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne bought a “rare” rookie card of her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

A video was posted on social media of Dunne's purchase. She spent $2,850 on the baseball card. “I'm here for the Paul Skenes anime card!” she excitedly said before being alerted that several others had purchased it at the convention.

.”The anime one is the one that I'm looking for,” she insisted.

The seller informed her that the card was one of five in the world. Plus, the one he had was graded a perfect 10, and it's the only one in that condition.

His asking price was $3,000. However, Dunne talked them down in price, asking, “Didn't one sell for $2,200?” The seller was firm in his price, but Dunne then offered $2,850, which the seller took.

She paid a hefty price, but she has one of the rarest cards of her boyfriend. I would assume it was money well spent by the LSU star gymnast.

The rare Paul Skenes baseball card Livvy Dunne bought

Article Continues Below

The card Dunne bought was a Bowman's best anime card from 2024. It features artwork at Skenes in the style of anime, and the one she bought was one of five in the world.

Skenes and Dunne have been dating since 2023. They have been very supportive of each other's ventures. Dunne was in attendance of Skenes' debut with the Pirates in 2024.

Originally, Skenes began his collegiate career playing for the Air Force Falcons. He then transferred to LSU, where Dunne was a gymnast.

He was then selected by the Pirates with the first-overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. His MLB debut came in May 2024 against the Chicago Bears.

Skenes was named an All-Star in his rookie season. He also won NL Rookie of the Year and was named All-MLB First Team for his incredible 2024 campaign.

Dunne recently retired from gymnastics after being part of the LSU Tigers from 2021-25. She was a member of the US Junior Women's National Team in 2017 before her college career began.

She has also become a huge social media star. Dunne's TikTok account has over eight million followers, and her Instagram has garnered over 5.4 million followers. In 2024, Dunne started a YouTube channel, and it has amassed over 37,000 subscribers.