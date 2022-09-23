Mookie Betts’ blunt message to Dodgers after delivering walk-off hit

Another day, another win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie Betts’ walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the team’s 104th win of the season.

The Dodgers has lost their last two games, so picking up the win was huge. Los Angeles is on its way to a franchise wins record but Betts doesn’t want his team to take its foot off the gas. According to Cary Osborne of Dodgers Insider, the superstar outfielder said that the team hasn’t played well recently but that it isn’t too much to stress over.

“We have not played well the last couple of days,” Mookie Betts said, via Dodgers Insider. “But we still have a lot of wins and played well a lot. So we can’t really panic over a couple of bad offensive games, defensive games as well, bad games in general.”

Betts’ message is important for a squad that is playoff bound and could be liable to take it easy before then. There are some great teams out there that could sneak up on them in a postseason setting if they don’t come out playing their best. Fortunately, the team is so stacked that they can hang with anyone, even on their worst nights.

The Dodgers are expected to win the 2022 World Series behind Betts, Freddie Freeman and a supporting cast full of stars. Betts’ leadership will be huge for them as they look to reclaim the title.