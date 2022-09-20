2 biggest World Series threats to Dodgers in National League

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not just the class of the National League, but the best team in all of baseball. But is this Dodgers team destined to reach the World Series. As baseball fans know, the best team doesn’t always reach the Fall Classic… just ask the 2019 Washington Nationals. Even last season, the Atlanta Braves won it all and upset the Dodgers after winning only 88 regular season games.

Nevertheless, LA believes they will reach the World Series in 2022. But who are the 2 biggest threats standing in their way in the National League?

NL East-West rivals: Can the Mets shock the Dodgers?

The New York Mets are one of the Dodgers’ biggest threats without question. However, New York’s fairy inconsistent offense won’t be able to out-slug LA. Sure, Pete Alonso boasts elite power and the Mets have other impressive bats in the lineup.

But the reason New York is a threat to the Dodgers is because of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

Having deGrom and Scherzer pitching back-to-back is historic. They are both two of the best pitchers the game has seen in quite sometime. It should be noted that deGrom and Scherzer have dealt with injuries in 2022. As long as they stay healthy, the Mets will have a shot at pulling off the upset.

Taking care of stars such as Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman is nearly impossible. Having those players in the same lineup is equivalent to having deGrom and Scherzer in the same pitching rotation. The Dodgers’ bats will be in for a challenge if they face the Mets in a playoff series.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres were considered to be in this article. But the Padres’ offensive inconsistency is concerning. Meanwhile, the Braves don’t have the same kind of momentum St. Louis features.

Every year, one team has a magical October. Everything seems to go right and it just feels as if it is that team’s year. The Cardinals very may be that team in 2022. But will it be enough to overcome the mighty Dodgers?

With Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina in their final seasons, the Cardinals are going to lay everything on the line. They would love nothing more than to send their veterans off in style.

The Cardinals have a well-rounded team. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt highlight an under-the-radar offensive attack. The bullpen is capable of holding it’s own, while the rotation is solid. Veteran Adam Wainwright lives for the big moments and will be the Cardinals’ pitching X-factor this postseason.

In the end, the Dodgers are better on paper. But St. Louis has the ability to give them some trouble. The Cardinals nearly shocked the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card game a season ago. It took a walk-off home run off the bat of Chris Taylor to send LA to the next round.

But the Dodgers will need to be weary of this Cardinals ball club during the playoffs.

Final thoughts

The Dodgers are the World Series favorite. They rank near the top of the league in almost every category. The offense has been terrific and the pitching has held up despite a number of injuries. Julio Urias has stepped up in a major way for the rotation and could end up winning the NL Cy Young award.

With all of that being said, the Mets and Cardinals represent significant threats to the Dodgers.