Former India opener Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing attack on Rohit Sharma after the swashbuckling batter scripted an unwanted record in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Though the Men in Blue registered the biggest win in the history of ODI cricket by 317 runs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, the Indian skipper could only make 42 runs during his brief stay at the crease.

Before his dismissal, Rohit Sharma looked in immaculate touch as he smashed three huge sixes and two crisp boundaries. But then lost his wicket against the run of play while going for a pull shot. As Chamika Karunaratne delivered a short ball, the Nagpur-born batter tried to hit it over the ropes. However, the ball went straight to Avishka Fernando in the deep who took a comfortable catch to send Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion.

This was Rohit Sharma’s 50 consecutive knock on the international stage without a hundred, his second-longest run since the start of his career.

After being told about Rohit Sharma’s poor numbers, Gautam Gambhir showed his disappointment.

“I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn’t get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot,” Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports. “It’s not you didn’t get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit’s game from the last World Cup. He used to get those big 100s, this time he’s looking in good form, he’s hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup,” the two-time World Cup winner added.

Mohammad Kaif, the hero of India’s Natwest Trophy triumph in England in the 2000s, also shared similar views about Rohit Sharma’s importance in a World Cup year.

But unlike Gautam Gambhir who was extremely critical of the India captain, Mohammad Kaif praised him for setting the tone at the start of the innings against Sri Lanka.

“The way Rohit Sharma has started as a captain, he’s trying to set that tone in the power play, stepping out and playing over point pulling the ball. I think he knows that if India wants to win the World Cup, he should be the aggressor in the power play,” Mohammad Kaif said. “I think both batters got similarities because they like to play the pull shots and on the back foot. The way they play square of the wicket, the fine leg, and through the cover points is fantastic to see,” the former India middle-order batter added. “Appealing to the eyes, both the batsmen have got elegance. Both the batsmen have the capability to stay on the pitch batting for a longer time and for that reason, it is difficult to bowl against them because if you make even a small mistake these guys will punish you,” he concluded.

After a woeful run of form in 2022 that saw him barely crossing the fifty-run mark for India, Rohit Sharma returned to action following a thumb injury last week.

He began his cricketing journey in 2023 with a solid performance, scoring a 67-ball 83 in the first match of the three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka Guwahati. He then failed in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, perishing for just 17 off 21 balls.

In the third game at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Rohit Sharma appeared to be in control of the proceedings in the middle but lost his wicket for 42 almost out of the blue.

Rohit Sharma’s inability to transform his starts into centuries is something that has left cricket pundits. The India captain is known for scoring big tons, particularly in ODIs, being the only man to smash three double tons in the 50-over format.

Many former cricketers believe that if India has to win their third ODI World Cup this year, which will take place in the South Asian country in October-November, Rohit Sharma needs to fire on all cylinders.

In the last ODI World Cup in 2019 in England, he was the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 648 runs. Additionally, he also became the first and the only player to score five tons in a single edition of the World Cup there.