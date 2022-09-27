Ex-India cricketer’s response to ‘curse MS Dhoni’ post goes viral

Former India cricket star Irfan Pathan is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders the country has ever produced. He’s currently plying his trade in the ongoing first edition of the Legends League Cricket that features some of the biggest yesteryear stars of the sport. Irfan Pathan, the captain of the Bhilwara Kings in the league, is immensely popular on social media and is extremely popular on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. On Tuesday, a Team India supporter mentioned that the left-arm fast bowler made his last appearance for the national team when he was not even 30. The fan then blamed former India captain, MS Dhoni, for bringing an abrupt end to Irfan Pathan’s career because according to him the celebrated wicketkeeper-batter never backed him when he was going through a crisis and was low on confidence.

“Every time I see Irfan Pathan in these leagues, I curse MS Dhoni & his management even more…I can’t believe, he played last white ball game at the age of just 29…Perfect no. 7, any team would die for..But India played Jaddu, even Binny #LegendsLeagueCricket,” the fan posted on Twitter.

Reacting to his tweet, Irfan Pathan responded, “Don’t blame any one. Thank you for love.”

Irfan Pathan’s tweet went instantly viral on social media with several netizens praising the retired cricketer for his choice of words.

“I don’t understand why Irfan bhai cannot make a comeback! Anderson and Broad are his contemporaries and are playing better than ever! Esp Anderson! I saw his plank video the other day and thought he was quite fit too!”, an Irfan Khan admirer said on the microblogging platform.

“Always copied Irfan’s action in gully cricket (but with right hand to bowl accurate Yorkers and inswingers…true he was so good and it’s just sad that we didn’t see more of him,” another added.

“Thank you for so many wonderful memories Irfan bhai. Was lucky to watch some of your memorable spells live on TV. That delivery to Gilchrist, the WC final spell & YouTube highlights of your hattrick have made sure you are part of folklore for years and years,” a third stated.

“That’s your courtesy Irfan sir But after watching your bowling Spells in Pakistan & Australia…. You should play at least 80 Test and 200 plus ODIs,” a fourth declared.

“Always a fanboy moment when I witnessed that hattrick against Pakistan, I was 12 years old and jumping all over,” a fifth claimed.

“You were one such talent who would’ve set inspiration across country if you got more chances!”, a sixth argued.

“No blaming is important because we feel bad. We lost a gem in Indian cricket team because some of them’s politics,” a seventh mentioned.

“Irfan sir ur best bowler n u batted superbly whenever team was in need…the initial swing movement u use to get was great to watch..Ur match winning spell’s n both of u Yusuf Bhai n u have contributed so much to the Indian cricket..n now ur commentary n game analysis,” an eighth elaborated.

“Irfan bhai first time I saw you batting in when you came back to Indian team and I just speechless that the technique and footwork you have … Your ability is not used well Irfan bhai but we enjoy your commentary bhai,” a ninth noted.

“In my opinion, IP had the potential to be the next Kapil Dev in red ball cricket and I think No 7 is way low for IP

We would have needed someone to control chases / put up totals at no 6. I think he would have flourished at no 5 even in ODI/T20,” a tenth opined.

“We are still finding a good left-arm pacer with swing and also can smash ball out of park ….. that’s definitely management’s fault,” a twelfth summed up.

You are very underrated bowling all rounder,I wish you played more matches for India 😔 — Harsh (@imhRo_45) September 27, 2022

Sir…you had the potential to be one of the greats of game…not sure what happened — Saurabh Singla (@ssingla421) September 27, 2022

Perfect Gentleman.. We love you Irfan.. Stay Blessed and enjoy your life.. we missed you… but there is life after cricket.. May ALLAH Bless… — Roshik (@Roshik64316152) September 27, 2022

Irfan Pathan made his debut for India back in 2003 when he was just 19.

However, his moment of reckoning came in 2006, when he became the first Indian fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. Amazingly, his feat came in the first over of the match against arch-rival Pakistan in the third Test match between the two nations in Karachi. Unfortunately, India failed to win the game as Pakistan emerged victorious trumping the visitors by 341 runs, and thus lost the series 1-0.

Irfan Pathan donned the India colors for the last time in the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2012.

Overall, he was part of India’s playing XI in 29 Test matches and 120 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

He also featured in 24 T20Is for the country with the highlight of his career being the 2007 T20 World Cup victory under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Coming back to Irfan Pathan’s Indian Premier League (IPL) career, he was part of Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions. The 37-year-old made 1,139 runs and took 80 wickets during the world’s top-most T20 tournament.