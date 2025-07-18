New York Yankees left-hander Max Fried is working to return from a blister injury that forced him to exit his July 12 start against the Chicago Cubs after just three innings.

Fried allowed three earned runs in that outing before being pulled due to discomfort in the index finger of his throwing hand. The issue, a recurring blister problem, has sidelined him temporarily, but both Fried and the Yankees are optimistic about a quick return.

Fried was expected to start Friday's post-All-Star break series opener against his former team, the Atlanta Braves, at Truist Park. However, due to the blister, the Yankees had to adjust their rotation.

Rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler, originally set to take Fried’s place, was also scratched due to biceps discomfort, prompting manager Aaron Boone to opt for a bullpen game led by Ian Hamilton.

“It’s progressing well,” Fried said via MLB.com, noting that he has been playing catch without issues. “We’re definitely optimistic.”

However, as of now, Fried has not yet thrown a bullpen session, an important step in his return.

The Yankees avoided placing Fried on the injured list, signaling confidence in a short-term recovery. Boone described Fried’s return for the upcoming four-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, beginning Monday, as very realistic.

Fried himself said he is hopeful to make that series, according to Bryan Hoch. The likely target for his return is Wednesday, the final game of the set, as Carlos Rodon and a now-cleared Schlittler are in line to start Monday and Tuesday.

In his first season with the Yankees, Max Fried has filled a critical role following the season-ending elbow injury to ace Gerrit Cole. Through 20 starts in 2025, Fried boasts an 11–3 record with a 2.43 ERA across 122 innings pitched. His advanced metrics, including a 3.02 FIP, 1.00 WHIP, and 17 pitching run value, reinforce his high-level performance. Fried has emerged as a top-tier replacement for Cole, providing both consistency and dominance on the mound.

Fried has a history of blister issues dating back to his tenure with the Braves. He missed time due to the same condition in 2018, 2019, 2021, and most recently in September 2023.

“It’s something that I’ve dealt with my whole career,” Fried acknowledged. “If you speed it up, there’s a chance that it comes back quicker. But if you handle it right, normally, you can just go on without many issues.”

As of this weekend, the Yankees trail the Blue Jays by two games in the American League East. Lining up Fried and Rodon for the Toronto series could prove crucial in the Yankees’ push for the division lead.