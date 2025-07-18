The Boston Red Sox manager, Alex Cora, spent part of his 2025 MLB All-Star break away from the diamond and unknowingly became a witness to one of the most viral pop culture moments of the year. Cora attended Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, where a surprising and controversial jumbotron moment got everyone online buzzing.

The incident occurred during the show when cameras panned the crowd and caught two attendees, later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Head of Human Resources, Kristin Cabot, appearing uncomfortable and hiding their faces.

Byron crouched down while Cabot turned away, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to comment humorously, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The internet quickly picked up the clip, and it went viral within hours. What made the moment more scandalous was that Byron is reportedly married, while Cabot finalized a divorce in 2022. The clip led to a flurry of reactions, memes, and even statements from Astronomer.

The company acknowledged the incident and confirmed that the Board of Directors had launched an internal investigation, making it clear that company leaders are expected to uphold high standards of conduct.

Cora confirmed his attendance at the event during a media session at Wrigley Field ahead of the Red Sox’s second-half opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Laughing, he shared, “It was good. I was actually at the Wednesday [Coldplay] concert. It was fun.”

According to Cora, the outing had been planned months in advance with friends after watching a Coldplay performance on YouTube back in December.

While Alex Cora was enjoying his brief time off, the Red Sox entered the second half of the 2025 season with momentum. Boston went into the All-Star break on a 10-game winning streak, improving their record to 53-45. They sit just three games behind the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays and hold second place in the American League Wild Card race.

Cora’s return to the Red Sox dugout has come with a renewed sense of unity. An optional practice held on Thursday at Wrigley Field was unexpectedly well attended.

With back-to-back series against the Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, and the Los Angeles Dodgers waiting back home, Cora remains focused on keeping the team headed in the right direction.