The Indianapolis Colts took care of one of their top offseason priorities when they signed rookie defensive end JT Tuimoloau just days before the start of training camp. The Colts selected the defensive end from Ohio State with the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tuimoloau was the last player of the Colts' eight-man draft class to sign.

Although the defensive end didn't miss any part of the team's offseason program, his unsigned status raised concerns as the mandatory rookie report date at Grand Park Sports Campus approaches July 22. NFL rules prohibit unsigned players from participating in training camp, a scenario the Colts were eager to avoid considering Tuimoloau's expected role in their defensive front.

The Colts' dealings showed a league-wide trend this season, with second-round picks seeking deals that included a larger amount of guaranteed money, to mirror deals of first-round picks. While first-round deals are fully guaranteed, the guarantee for second-round picks is limited to the signing bonus and the first two years of base salary. However, this year's deals for Carson Schwesinger and Jayden Higgins were fully guaranteed, creating a new baseline that delayed several deals, including Tuimoloau's.

Tuimoloau reportedly signed a four-year, $9.94 million contract with a $3.87 million signing bonus. Though exact guarantee details have not been disclosed, recent contracts suggest a significant portion of the total is secured. Donovan Ezeiruaku, drafted one spot earlier by the Cowboys, inked a deal with 84% guaranteed, a likely benchmark for Tuimoloau's terms.

Indianapolis anticipates Tuimoloau's role in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme will be important. Tuimoloau is 6-foot-4 and weighs 264 pounds. He comes from the Buckeyes with a job resume that includes 23.5 career sacks, 43.5 tackles for loss, and a great 2024-25 season with 12.5 sacks. He will join a defensive line rotation of DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye, and Laiatu Latu and will provide them with versatility as both an edge rusher and interior lineman.

With Tuimoloau now under contract, the Colts head into camp at full strength, relieved to have settled one of their top offseason priorities. The team's first practice is July 23 in Westfield, Indiana.