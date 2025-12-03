The 2025 Ohio State football season has been nothing short of dominant. When you have dominant seasons like that, then your coordinators all get looked at for different jobs. This season, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline took the South Florida job after Alex Golesh left to take the Auburn job. Hartline is the offensive engineer, but has been widely viewed as one of the best recruiters in the country.

After the news of Hartline's departure was announced, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said he is excited for him to have the opportunity and that he thinks he will do great with the Bulls. Day also said he informed the current receivers and recruits and that he will be with the Buckeyes as they continue their march toward another national title.

Day said, “He was able to let the wide receivers know and the recruits know. I'm really happy for he and his family. The fact that he gets an opportunity to do this. … I think he's going to do great.”

Brian Hartline is a former Ohio State Buckeye who had a career in the NFL before deciding to pursue a coaching career. He joined the Buckeyes as an analyst in 2017 and became a full-time assistant by 2019 after he was named the wide receivers coach. Then, over the last three seasons, Hartline served as either the co-offensive or the sole offensive coordinator for the Ohio State offense. He has gained fame for his success working with wide receivers.

Hartline played at Ohio State from 2005-08, where he racked up 90 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns across three seasons from 2006-08. He would go on to play in the NFL for Miami and Cleveland, seeing 104 appearances and hauling in 4,766 yards worth of passes, to go along with 14 touchdowns.

The South Florida Bulls have a track record of fast-paced offenses and high-scoring throughout the history of their program. Hartline has proven he can run a great offense for Ohio State and recruit well, and with the Bulls in Florida, they could be primed for significant improvement in that department under Hartline, too. After Hartline was considered for Kentucky, he finally landed a great job at South Florida.