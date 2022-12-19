By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has pointed out a harsh reality of Indian cricket following the national team’s 188-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram on Sunday. Opener Shubman Gill who smashed a century in India’s second essay and spinner Kuldeep Yadav who returned with match figures of 8/113 were two of the main architects of their win.

However, Mohammad Kaif believes that two players could still be out of Team India’s playing eleven soon if captain Rohit Sharma and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the side.

While Rohit Sharma could make a comeback in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka after missing the opening game due to a dislocated thumb, forcing Shubman Gill to sit out, Ravindra Jadeja is set for a comeback in India’s home season against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia.

Mohammad Kaif reckons that it’s harsh on players who have been performing well to make way for a senior team member, considering they may not get an opportunity for a long time, which has been the case with both Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.

But both Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill should stay motivated and keep taking wickets and scoring runs to cement their spots in India’s starting line-up.

“He was hurt when he was with KKR. He was emotional but made a brilliant comeback. The run of couple of years where he wasn’t getting a place in the Test team, his white-ball performance wasn’t up to the mark and he never really got any support. This Man of the Match trophy will hold a great place in his career now. Because India will still be looking at Ashwin and Jadeja. His place is still not certain in the Indian team. Against Australia if India play two spinners. Jadeja and Ashwin will still be the choices. He is still the third spinner so the challenge is still there. What he needs to do is to make the most of the chances he gets. That five-wicket haul in the first innings on this pitch was huge. It showed class,” Mohammad Kaif said about Kuldeep Yadav. “It is a tough call because of the template they are following in Test cricket. They are playing with five bowlers. You could have adjusted him if you were playing four bowlers. It will be difficult to fit him in. He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back,” Mohammad Kaif argued in favor of Shubman Gill. “He has the form. If I am Shubman Gill at the moment, I will not think if my selection will happen or not, I have done my job. No one can stop him from becoming an all-format player,” he added. “Shubman Gill has the technique, scores runs consistently, and has the hunger. He scored in the IPL and won Gujarat Titans the title, has scored centuries in ODI and Test cricket, so his 2022 has been fantastic,” the ex-India batter said. “You will not be able to stop such a player for a long time, whether you have to drop KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer for that, the place will get created. He is looking better and better whenever he is given the opportunity. The Test match is after three days, Rohit Sharma might not come as well,” Mohammad Kaif noted.

Similar sentiments were echoed by former India skipper Ajay Jadeja.

“The skill that he possess, based on that he is the No.1. But if you stick to finger-spinners, Kuldeep will be the third choice, but when conditions aren’t favourable for spinners, he then becomes the No.1 spinner. I always keep track of the selection process and he has always faced rejection. This time he was selected and he proved it. Because it wasn’t necessary to play him given that India had two spinners, but they took a call, it was a good one and hope they continue with it,” Ajay Jadeja concluded.

Before his words of praise for Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Jadeja made stunning comments on Rohit Sharma, declaring that he should stay at home to allow Shubman Gill to open the innings in the second Test against Bangladesh.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, Shubman Gill took his place in the team and struck his maiden Test hundred in the second innings, contributing heavily to India’s triumph in the first game of the two-match series.

After watching Shubman Gill’s splendid knock in Chattogram, Ajay Jadeja opined that Rohit Sharma shouldn’t disturb the opening partnership between him and KL Rahul and instead he should prolong his injury-forced break.