Brawl Stars Season 20 introduces a new mechanic called Hypercharge. This new feature increases the overall power of the brawler that uses it, including their HP, Super, Damage, and more. Hypercharge, like your Super, is charged by dealing (and for some) taking damage to fill up a second bar for your new ability. Overall, it gives you a brief boost to help you gain an advantage over your opponents
Brawl Stars All Hypercharge Abilities
24 brawlers currently have Hypercharge abilities in Brawl Stars right now. Each Hypercharge can either be unlocked for free via event, or purchased at the shop.
The following Hypercharge abilities, as of April 2024, include:
- Shelly: Double Barrel
- Shelly's Super is 33% larger.
- Speed +25%, Damage +5%, +25% Shield
- Colt: Dual Wielding
- Colt's Super is 120% wider
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, +5% Shield
- Spike: Blooming Season
- Spike's Super has 20% larger area.
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, +5% Shield
- Bull: Jaws Of Steel Bull
- Bull takes 80% less damage while using his Super
- Speed +25%, Damage +5%, +25% Shield
- Jacky: Seismic Event
- Jacky's Super slows down nearby enemies for 1.5 seconds
- Speed +25%, Damage +5%, +25% Shield
- Pearl: Pyrolytic
- Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for a few seconds after use
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, +5% Shield
- Jessie: Scrappy 2.0
- Jessie's turret has 50% more health and deals 20% more damage
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Rosa: Grasping Roots
- Rosa slows down all nearby enemies while her Super is active
- Speed +25%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%
- Maisie: Aftermath
- Maisie's Super also shoots her basic attack projectiles around her to all directions
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Lou: Slushie Storm
- Lou's Super instantly freezes enemies in the area
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Colette: Teen Spirit
- Colette's spirit follows her during her dash, damaging enemies on the way
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Charlie: Pestilence
- When Charlie uses her super, three spiderlings hatch, dealing damage to enemies
- Stat buffs: Speed +30%, Damage +30%, Shield +10%
- Dynamike: Boomer
- Super bomb spawns smaller bombs
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Edgar: Outburst
- After using Super, gain charging speed and reload speed for a few seconds
- Speed +15%, Damage +15%, Shield +24%
- Fang: Dragon Kick
- Charge Through Walls while dropping popcorn on the way
- Speed +25%, Damage +15%, Shield +15%
- Leon: Limbo
- Leon stays invisible while attacking enemies
- Speed +20%, Damage +25%, Shield +25%
- Crow: Utility Knives
- Crow's knives are piercing and are returning like a boomerang
- Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Mico: Sound Check
- Mico's Super also stuns enemies after landing for 1.5 seconds
- Speed +5%, Damage +25%, Shield +24%
- Cordelius: Complete Darkness
- Slows down his target when sending them to Shadow Realm
- Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +15%
- Buzz: Buzzwatch
- Buzz's torpedo can be used again if he hits a wall
- Speed +25%, Damage +15%, Shield +15
- El Primo: Gravity Leap
- Primo's Super pulls all enemies around him revealing invisible foes like Leon or foes in bushes
- Speed +25%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%
- Belle: Magnetic
- Belle's Super now curve towards the closest enemy with 2 additional tiles of range
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Sprout: Thorns
- Sprout's Hedges now deal damage if opponents make contact with them
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Bibi: Out of Bounds
- Bibi's Ball now splits into two when making contact with first enemy it hits
- Speed +24%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%
- Brock: Rocket Barrage
- Brock fires a barrage of rockets in a targeted area all at once in four waves
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Sandy: Swift Winds
- Sandy and his allies receive 20% increased movement speed when inside the Sandstorm. Furthermore, his super now silences enemies for 0.5 seconds when it lands.
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Nita: Hyperbearing
- Bruce increases in size along with receiving a 15% increase in movement speed and 20% increased health
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Max: Unlimited Energy
- Max tosses an energy drink to her teammates which increases their movement speed while granting them a 25% Super charge
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Tick: Headstrong
- Tick' deployed head chases after enemies faster and spawns six mines after exploding
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Gene: Hyper Hands
- Gene's Super splits into three different hands, all capable of grabbing one enemy each. The first enemy grab goes straight, while the other 2 move diagonally.
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Barley: Bottled Up Rage
- Barley hurls three big bottles that destroy bushes on impact.
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Frank: Seismic Smash
- Frank's Super now hits all enemies surrounding him
- Speed +26%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%
- Angelo: In my Element
- Angelo's Poison Cloud now moves with him
- Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Piper: Boppin'
- Piper's Super now releases more bombs as she escapes much faster. Furthermore, she destroys any terrain she lands on
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- EMZ: Overhyped Haze
- Super now pushes enemies towards the edge of her Super. Furthermore, she follows up with a wave of sprays that damage all enemies
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Rico: Trick Shot King
- Rico's Super projectiles bouncer further
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Gale: Blizzard
- Wider Super that now fires twice and pushes enemies further away
- Speed +26%, Damage +15%, Shield +15%
- Poco: Medic's Melody
- Encore now overheals, adding a decaying shield for the amount overhealed. Shield lasts for five seconds
- Speed +25%, Damage +15%, Shield +15%
- Mortis: Blood Boomerang
- Life Blood now also returns to Mortis, allowing for double damage and healing
- Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Squeak: Bouncy Blob
- The Sticky Blombs from Squeak's Super now bounce and split once more
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Tara: Supermassive
- Gravity has 20% larger area
- Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Nani: Big Peep
- Peep grows in size during travel
- Speed +15%, Damage +15%, Shield +5%
- Surge: Stage 5
- Surge's shots now ALWAYS split and have increased range
- Speed +15%, Damage +15%, Shield +5%
- 8-Bit: Aimbot
- 8-Bit's turret now has a laser that shoots nearby enemies
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Otis: Silent Stunner
- Otis' Super stuns enemies for 1.5 seconds on impact.
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Ruffs: The Goodest Boy
- Ruffs' Super deals 25% more damage. Additionally, his power-up fully charges a Hypercharge.
- Speed +20%, Damage +10%, Shield +10%
- Darryl: Barrel O' Bullets
- Shoots projectiles around himself while using his Barrel Roll.
- Speed +25%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%
- Penny: New Lobber
- Cannon now fires two cannonballs instead of one.
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Stu: Infinitro
- Super can be used infinitely during Hypercharge
- Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Gray: Another Dimension
- Gray spawns a new pair of portals that give him and his allies a shield when they enter
- Speed +20%, Damage +20%, Shield +10%
- Janet: Magnum Opus
- Janet retains full control of her movement during her Super
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Ash: Rat King
- Little Helper spawns an additional five Rats
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +25%
- Eve: Generations
- Baby boom spawns hatchlings over time
- Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
- Berry: Double Scoops
- Sweet Swirl drops double the scoops of ice cream
- Speed +25%, Damage +15%, Shield +15%
- Melodie: Flash Mob
- Melodie adds up to three Hypercharge notes during Catchy Chorus.
- Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%
How To Get Hypercharge Abilities in Brawl Stars?
Overall, players can unlock Hypercharge abilities in a few ways with either Starr Drops, Shop Deals, or just buying them outright.
- Purchase Hypercharge from shop via Collector Sets, Hyperdeals, etc.
- Purchase Hypercharge ability (Requires either Gold or Gems)
- Receive ability via Legendary Starr Drop (16.3% chance)
- *Hypercharge Starr Drop via Hypercharge Unleashed Events (Only applies if/when event is active)
Firstly, players can either purchase a hypercharge from the shop via Collector's Sets, Hyperdeals, or other such offers. However, these offers are usually limited and won't stay in the shop forever. Therefore, if you really don't mind spending precious gems on Hypercharges, that's the best way to do so.
Additionally, players can purchase Hypercharge abilities for 5000 gold on the brawler's page (same place where you purchase gears, gadgets, and star powers). While grinding for 5000 coins takes time, it provides the best and most consistent option for free-to-play users.
Lastly, some Legendary Starr Drops might reward you with a Hypercharge. However, at the time of writing this, you only have a 16.3% chance of unlocking a Hypercharge with a Legendary Starr Drop. Additionally, no other type of Starr Drop offers a Hypercharge at all. Nevertheless, they used to offer just a 5% chance. Therefore, Supercell did ease up on the chances of receiving one.
Furthermore, Brawl Stars recently implemented new Hypercharge Skins, which come with both a cosmetic skin and Hypercharge. However, Hypercharge skins are only cosmetic, as they do not affect a brawler's actual gameplay value.
Overall, that's every Hypercharge in the game and every known way to get them so far. Furthermore, we hope this guide helps you out in retrieving some new abilities for your favorite brawlers.
Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Additionally, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.