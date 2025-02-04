Brawl Stars Season 20 introduces a new mechanic called Hypercharge. This new feature increases the overall power of the brawler that uses it, including their HP, Super, Damage, and more. Hypercharge, like your Super, is charged by dealing (and for some) taking damage to fill up a second bar for your new ability. Overall, it gives you a brief boost to help you gain an advantage over your opponents

Brawl Stars All Hypercharge Abilities

24 brawlers currently have Hypercharge abilities in Brawl Stars right now. Each Hypercharge can either be unlocked for free via event, or purchased at the shop.

The following Hypercharge abilities, as of April 2024, include:

Shelly: Double Barrel Shelly's Super is 33% larger. Speed +25%, Damage +5%, +25% Shield

Double Barrel Colt: Dual Wielding Colt's Super is 120% wider Speed +26%, Damage +25%, +5% Shield

Dual Wielding Spike: Blooming Season Spike's Super has 20% larger area. Speed +26%, Damage +25%, +5% Shield

Blooming Season Bull: Jaws Of Steel Bull Bull takes 80% less damage while using his Super Speed +25%, Damage +5%, +25% Shield

Jaws Of Steel Bull Jacky: Seismic Event Jacky's Super slows down nearby enemies for 1.5 seconds Speed +25%, Damage +5%, +25% Shield

Seismic Event Pearl: Pyrolytic Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for a few seconds after use Speed +26%, Damage +25%, +5% Shield

Pyrolytic Jessie: Scrappy 2.0 Jessie's turret has 50% more health and deals 20% more damage Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Scrappy 2.0 Rosa: Grasping Roots Rosa slows down all nearby enemies while her Super is active Speed +25%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%

Grasping Roots Maisie: Aftermath Maisie's Super also shoots her basic attack projectiles around her to all directions Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Aftermath Lou: Slushie Storm Lou's Super instantly freezes enemies in the area Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Slushie Storm Colette: Teen Spirit Colette's spirit follows her during her dash, damaging enemies on the way Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Teen Spirit Charlie: Pestilence When Charlie uses her super, three spiderlings hatch, dealing damage to enemies Stat buffs: Speed +30%, Damage +30%, Shield +10%

Pestilence Dynamike: Boomer Super bomb spawns smaller bombs Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Boomer Edgar: Outburst After using Super, gain charging speed and reload speed for a few seconds Speed +15%, Damage +15%, Shield +24%

Outburst Fang: Dragon Kick Charge Through Walls while dropping popcorn on the way Speed +25%, Damage +15%, Shield +15%

Dragon Kick Leon: Limbo Leon stays invisible while attacking enemies Speed +20%, Damage +25%, Shield +25%

Limbo Crow: Utility Knives Crow's knives are piercing and are returning like a boomerang Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Utility Knives Mico: Sound Check Mico's Super also stuns enemies after landing for 1.5 seconds Speed +5%, Damage +25%, Shield +24%

Sound Check Cordelius: Complete Darkness Slows down his target when sending them to Shadow Realm Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +15%

Complete Darkness Buzz: Buzzwatch Buzz's torpedo can be used again if he hits a wall Speed +25%, Damage +15%, Shield +15

Buzzwatch El Primo: Gravity Leap Primo's Super pulls all enemies around him revealing invisible foes like Leon or foes in bushes Speed +25%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%

Gravity Leap Belle: Magnetic Belle's Super now curve towards the closest enemy with 2 additional tiles of range Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Magnetic Sprout: Thorns Sprout's Hedges now deal damage if opponents make contact with them Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Thorns Bibi: Out of Bounds Bibi's Ball now splits into two when making contact with first enemy it hits Speed +24%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%

Out of Bounds Brock: Rocket Barrage Brock fires a barrage of rockets in a targeted area all at once in four waves Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Rocket Barrage Sandy: Swift Winds Sandy and his allies receive 20% increased movement speed when inside the Sandstorm. Furthermore, his super now silences enemies for 0.5 seconds when it lands. Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Swift Winds Nita: Hyperbearing Bruce increases in size along with receiving a 15% increase in movement speed and 20% increased health Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Hyperbearing Max: Unlimited Energy Max tosses an energy drink to her teammates which increases their movement speed while granting them a 25% Super charge Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Unlimited Energy Tick: Headstrong Tick' deployed head chases after enemies faster and spawns six mines after exploding Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Headstrong Gene: Hyper Hands Gene's Super splits into three different hands, all capable of grabbing one enemy each. The first enemy grab goes straight, while the other 2 move diagonally. Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Hyper Hands Barley: Bottled Up Rage Barley hurls three big bottles that destroy bushes on impact. Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Bottled Up Rage Frank: Seismic Smash Frank's Super now hits all enemies surrounding him Speed +26%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%

Seismic Smash Angelo: In my Element Angelo's Poison Cloud now moves with him Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

In my Element Piper : Boppin' Piper's Super now releases more bombs as she escapes much faster. Furthermore, she destroys any terrain she lands on Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

: Boppin' EMZ: Overhyped Haze Super now pushes enemies towards the edge of her Super. Furthermore, she follows up with a wave of sprays that damage all enemies Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Overhyped Haze Rico: Trick Shot King Rico's Super projectiles bouncer further Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Trick Shot King Gale: Blizzard Wider Super that now fires twice and pushes enemies further away Speed +26%, Damage +15%, Shield +15%

Blizzard Poco: Medic's Melody Encore now overheals, adding a decaying shield for the amount overhealed. Shield lasts for five seconds Speed +25%, Damage +15%, Shield +15%

Medic's Melody Mortis: Blood Boomerang Life Blood now also returns to Mortis, allowing for double damage and healing Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Blood Boomerang Squeak : Bouncy Blob The Sticky Blombs from Squeak's Super now bounce and split once more Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

: Bouncy Blob Tara: Supermassive Gravity has 20% larger area Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Supermassive Nani : Big Peep Peep grows in size during travel Speed +15%, Damage +15%, Shield +5%

: Big Peep Surge : Stage 5 Surge's shots now ALWAYS split and have increased range Speed +15%, Damage +15%, Shield +5%

: Stage 5 8-Bit: Aimbot 8-Bit's turret now has a laser that shoots nearby enemies Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Aimbot Otis: Silent Stunner Otis' Super stuns enemies for 1.5 seconds on impact. Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Silent Stunner Ruffs: The Goodest Boy Ruffs' Super deals 25% more damage. Additionally, his power-up fully charges a Hypercharge. Speed +20%, Damage +10%, Shield +10%

The Goodest Boy Darryl: Barrel O' Bullets Shoots projectiles around himself while using his Barrel Roll. Speed +25%, Damage +5%, Shield +25%

Barrel O' Bullets Penny: New Lobber Cannon now fires two cannonballs instead of one. Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

New Lobber Stu: Infinitro Super can be used infinitely during Hypercharge Speed +26%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Infinitro Gray: Another Dimension Gray spawns a new pair of portals that give him and his allies a shield when they enter Speed +20%, Damage +20%, Shield +10%

Another Dimension Janet: Magnum Opus Janet retains full control of her movement during her Super Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Magnum Opus Ash: Rat King Little Helper spawns an additional five Rats Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +25%

Rat King Eve: Generations Baby boom spawns hatchlings over time Speed +25%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

Generations Berry : Double Scoops Sweet Swirl drops double the scoops of ice cream Speed +25%, Damage +15%, Shield +15%

: Double Scoops Melodie : Flash Mob Melodie adds up to three Hypercharge notes during Catchy Chorus. Speed +24%, Damage +25%, Shield +5%

How To Get Hypercharge Abilities in Brawl Stars?

Overall, players can unlock Hypercharge abilities in a few ways with either Starr Drops, Shop Deals, or just buying them outright.

Purchase Hypercharge from shop via Collector Sets, Hyperdeals, etc.

Purchase Hypercharge ability (Requires either Gold or Gems)

Receive ability via Legendary Starr Drop (16.3% chance)

*Hypercharge Starr Drop via Hypercharge Unleashed Events (Only applies if/when event is active)

Firstly, players can either purchase a hypercharge from the shop via Collector's Sets, Hyperdeals, or other such offers. However, these offers are usually limited and won't stay in the shop forever. Therefore, if you really don't mind spending precious gems on Hypercharges, that's the best way to do so.

Additionally, players can purchase Hypercharge abilities for 5000 gold on the brawler's page (same place where you purchase gears, gadgets, and star powers). While grinding for 5000 coins takes time, it provides the best and most consistent option for free-to-play users.

Lastly, some Legendary Starr Drops might reward you with a Hypercharge. However, at the time of writing this, you only have a 16.3% chance of unlocking a Hypercharge with a Legendary Starr Drop. Additionally, no other type of Starr Drop offers a Hypercharge at all. Nevertheless, they used to offer just a 5% chance. Therefore, Supercell did ease up on the chances of receiving one.

Furthermore, Brawl Stars recently implemented new Hypercharge Skins, which come with both a cosmetic skin and Hypercharge. However, Hypercharge skins are only cosmetic, as they do not affect a brawler's actual gameplay value.

Overall, that's every Hypercharge in the game and every known way to get them so far. Furthermore, we hope this guide helps you out in retrieving some new abilities for your favorite brawlers.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Additionally, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.