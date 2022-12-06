By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has blasted India captain Rohit Sharma for not utilizing spinner Washington Sundar properly in their defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday.

Washington Sundar only bowled five overs in the match and was not reintroduced in the attack despite impressive figures of 2/17, a decision that baffled Danish Kaneria.

According to the ex-Pakistan leg-spinner, Washington Sundar could have turned the tide in India’s favor. But it appeared like Rohit Sharma didn’t have trust in him and that’s why he let the match slip away on a pitch that aided spin from ball one.

“On the field, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma took so many bad decisions. When were you going to bowl Washington Sundar, after returning to India? What was he doing, I just could not understand,” Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel. “Sundar had five overs left. Mustafizur Rahman is a left-hander and every U-16 or U-18 cricketer would know that against a left-handed tailender, if you bowl an off-spinner, he will get you a wicket. Sundar would have got the ball to turn on the surface, but Rohit just did not want to bowl him,” Danish Kaneria explained.

Helped by veteran Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s five-fer, the home team bowled out Rohit Sharma and company for a paltry total of 186 with KL Rahul being the lone warrior among the Men in Blue.

Other than KL Rahul who scored a quickfire 73 off 70 deliveries, no Indian batter managed to get past 27 as the Indian batters struggled with their timing on a pitch that aided spin from the beginning.

However, despite India’s low score, Bangladeshis found themselves under the pump and were on the verge of defeat when a 10th-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman turned the tide in their favor.

With 51 runs still needed to win, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman defied the odds to secure a shock 1-wicket triumph over their much larger subcontinental neighbor during the weekend.

Rohit Sharma was under fire from many other former cricketers, including Ajay Jadeja, Saba Karim, and Mohammad Kaif for his lackluster showing with the bat as well as his poor captaincy.

“If we analyze our bowling at the end, the right lengths were not bowled. There are some question marks over Rohit Sharma’s captaincy as well. There should be some talk about it. According to me, his captaincy was a bit clueless,” Saba Karim told India News. “India looked very complacent after Bangladesh were nine down. They thought they had 50 runs to defend and the batters would not be able to get them. No one seemed bothered as Bangladesh got easy ones and twos. There was no urgency and the complacency eventually hurt India,” the former Indian wicketkeeper added.

Meanwhile, ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif had harsh words to share for Rohit Sharma who has been out of touch for the past couple of months.

“You have to bat well. We are talking a lot about the bowling, they batted badly. We lost the match because of batting. We need runs from Virat Kohli. We need runs from Rohit Sharma the captain. Rohit Sharma has not been in form as a captain, he has not been able to score regularly,” Mohammad Kaif told Sony Sports.

Accusing Team India of disrespecting the game, Ajay Jadeja claimed that the Men in Blue lacked commitment on the field and that’s why the result was not in their favor.