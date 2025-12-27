Alex Sarr's growth in the NBA garnered praise from Darko Rajakovic following the Washington Wizards' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Sarr is progressing through his sophomore campaign in the NBA with the Wizards. He has significantly improved with his production, being more active in the scoring and rebounding departments.

Sarr showed off another example of his rise throughout Washington's game against Toronto. In 24 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 15 points, three rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and a steal. He shot 7-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc.

Rajakovic reflected on Sarr's performance after the game, per reporter Bijan Todd. The Raptors coach had high remarks on the young center, praising him for his growth in maturity and skillset on the court.

“Every time I see him, I see that he’s maturing as a player and getting better,” Rajakovic said.

How Alex Sarr, Wizards played against Raptors

Darko Rajakovic was right to praise Alex Sarr, noting his huge growth in the NBA as the Wizards stunned the Raptors in a 138-117 blowout win.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game as the score was at 102-100 after three quarters. It was the case until Washington exploded with a 36-17 display in the final period to pull away with the victory.

Shot selection, rebounding and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Wizards prevailed in all three categories by making 59% of their total shots, securing 46 rebounds and scoring 62 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Raptors as they only converted 44% of their total shot attempts, grabbed 33 rebounds and produced 44 points inside the paint.

Six players scored in double-digits for Washington in the win, including Sarr. Kyshawn George led the way with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 9-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. CJ McCollum came next with 21 points and four assists, Bilal Coulibaly had 21 points and eight rebounds, Bub Carrington put up 15 points and four assists, while Tre Johnson provided 12 points and three assists.

Washington improved to a 6-23 record on the season, sitting at 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Indiana Pacers by one game while trailing the Brooklyn Nets by 3.5 games and Charlotte Hornets by four games.

The Wizards will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.