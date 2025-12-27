After a period of uncertainty, the Michigan Wolverines hired seasoned Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as their 22nd leader on Friday. Much of the discussion surrounding the hire has focused on the specifics of Whittingham’s contract, especially the guaranteed portion.

Whittingham signed a five-year contract with Michigan that averages $8.2 million per season, totaling approximately $41 million over the life of the deal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The key figure is that 75% of the contract is guaranteed, making the guaranteed portion worth around $30.75 million.

The contract begins with Whittingham earning $8 million in salary during his first season in Ann Arbor in 2026, a figure that exceeds his most recent compensation at Utah. During the 2025 season, Whittingham earned approximately $6.9 million to $7 million annually with Utah, excluding bonuses, which ranked him 33rd nationally among college football head coaches, according to USA Today and the On3 Coach Salaries Index. Michigan’s offer adds over $1 million per year to his earnings.

Within the Big Ten, Whittingham’s $8.2 million average salary would place make him the 7th-highest paid coach in the Big Ten behind Ryan Day (Ohio State, $12.5m), Curt Cignetti (Indiana, $11.6m), Lincoln Riley (USC, $11.5m), Dan Lanning (Oregon, $10.4m), Matt Campbell (Penn State, between $9–10m), Matt Rhule (Nebraska, $8.5m), and Illinois (Bret Bielema, $8.4m), according to On3's Anthony Broome. Whittingham may be 66, but the Wolverines' commitment through a mostly guaranteed contract that runs through 2030 shows they trust him to lead until he’s 71.

Compared to the past, Whittingham’s guaranteed deal is a whole new approach for the program. On Dec. 10, Michigan fired Sherrone Moore for cause. He earned just over $6 million in 2025 and had a buyout clause worth nearly $14 million if dismissed without cause. The Wolverines do not have to pay Moore the buyout because a university investigation cited policy violations. Whittingham’s contract strikes a balance between financial terms and giving the Wolverines a fresh start after that episode.

From a performance standpoint, Michigan is investing in one of the most consistent resumes in college football. Whittingham posted a 177–88 record (.668 winning percentage) across 21 seasons as the Utes head coach, the most wins in program history. He won three conference championships — Mountain West in 2008 and the Pac-12 in 2021 and 2022 — achieved eight seasons with 10 or more wins, and holds an 11–6 bowl record.