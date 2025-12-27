The Portland Trail Blazers came into their matchup against the LA Clippers on Friday looking to snap a two-game losing streak, and so far they were on their way to doing so with a double digit lead in the second half as of publication. Blazers wing Shaedon Sharpe got himself on the highlight reel early with an epic slam dunk off the steal.

Shaedon Sharpe’s dunk came very early in the first quarter of the Blazers game after he came up with a steal off a poor pass from Clippers guard James Harden. Sharpe ran a 2-on-1 fast break with Deni Avdija and only Clippers guard Kris Dunn back defensively. Sharpe hit Avdjia with a pass, and Avdija threw a lob back to Sharpe after Dunn committed. The play helped the Blazers establish early control of the game.

Sharpe has been one of the Blazers most intriguing young players, and he was showing why against the Clippers. As of halftime, he had 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in about 15 minutes of play. Sharpe was shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sharpe has improved each season he’s been in the league. Coming into Friday’s game against the Clippers, he had appeared in 26 games, including 20 starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He had been averaging a career-high 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 31.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Sharpe has also established himself as one of the best dunkers in the league, but he has yet to appear in the NBA’s Dunk Contest. He was set to participate in 2023, but eventually withdrew.