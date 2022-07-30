Fan fury over Rishabh Pant’s ‘shithousery’ in 1st T20I against West Indies

Rishabh Pant has been an exceptional player for India in red-ball cricket, having broken several records in Test matches. Earlier this month, the left-hander broke a 72-year-old record in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

With his scores of 146 and 57, Rishabh Pant became the first visiting wicketkeeper to make more than 200 runs in a single Test match. Previously, the record was held by West Indies great Clyde Walcott who had made 14 and 168* in a Test against England at Lord’s in 1950.

Rishabh Pant followed his scintillating performance in Birmingham by slamming his maiden ODI century in the third ODI against England at Old Trafford.

En route to his knock of 125 not out, Rishabh Pant broke MS Dhoni’s record for the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter in a successful run-chase in SENA countries.

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 87 in a 50-over game against Australia in 2019 to guide India to their maiden bilateral series triumph Down Under. Rishabh Pant, however, broke that record with a fair margin as he smashed a scintillating 125* against the Jos Buttler-led side.

However, the Indian dasher’s record in T20I stands in the pale shadow of his numbers in Test cricket. While he averages a highly impressive 43.32 in the longest format, his average drops to as low as 22.34 in the shortest version of the game.

Notably, Rishabh Pant has only managed to score 782 runs, including three fifties in 51 T20I matches for India.

On Friday, Rishabh Pant was once again dismissed for a low score of 14 in the first T20I against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, leaving fans furious with him.

“Only way I have learned to keep my cool amid this Pant shithousery in T20Is is, age being on his side and slight glimmer of hope he will comeback again even if he gets dropped. Otherwise what a deep shit T20I career for someone who has played 50 games,” an Indian cricket supporter said on Twitter.

“You lost the vice captaincy, team put you back at No.4, DK performing outstandingly well. Do you understand what’s happening mate Rishabh Pant. You’re this close to losing the T20I spot. Wtf are you doing. Pull up the socks, stop sucking, show the world what you are capable of,” another posted on the micro-blogging platform.

Rishabh Pant even after playing continuously 49 T20 matches is not able to be consistent & BCCI keep favouring him series by series where as BCCI wants Sanju Samson to be consistent in just 14 matches that too over a course of 7yrs. Open your eyes

Rishabh Pant never looked comfortable. Can't let T20 become his nemesis. Opportunities don't come every day

Not to forget pant, his stats in 51 t20s are the worst for any t20 player, why Can't other players get the same amount of chance

Pant who keeps getting out to same ploy in T20IS again and again. Me who wrote a long ass thread to explain why he is most important Batter for India in the coming T20 world cup.

Instead of doing bakch0d! behind the stump Rishabh Pant should learn from Sanju Samson how to keep wickets and bat in T20i.

Meanwhile, the Indian team management’s decision to promote Suryakumar Yadav as an opener in place of Rishabh Pant didn’t go down well with former cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Pant had opened the batting for India in T20Is in England, and that’s why everyone was hoping to see him walk out with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Instead, it was Suryakumar Yadav who came out with the India captain before going on to make 24 runs off 16 deliveries.

“Whatever that was, I did not understand it at all. If you were trying Rishabh Pant as the opener for 2-3 matches, then you should have gone with him today as well. Give him at least five chances. And this strategy of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, they back the players at least 5-6 matches,” Mohammad Kaif said on Fancode. “But this did not happen with Pant. And Suryakumar has the role of controlling the innings in the middle and adding those finishing touches. In fact, his role will remain as the No. 4 batter when Kohli and Rahul return. But Pant should have been tried. Clearly, I did not understand what happened. Ishan Kishan is also waiting,” Mohammad Kaif added.

Nonetheless, Rishabh Pant’s failure to put up a significant score on the board didn’t hurt India in Trinidad as Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik’s knocks of 64 and 41* turned out to be decisive in swinging the pendulum of the match towards the visitors.

With his half-century on Friday, India captain Rohit Sharma went past Virat Kohli to become the first man to reach 31 50-plus scores in T20Is.

While talismanic batter Virat Kohli has 30 fifties to his name in the shortest version of the sport, Rohit Sharma has scored 27 fifties and 4 hundreds in T20Is to take the first spot in the list of players who have the most 50-plus scores in 20-over a side version of cricket.

With his match-defining 64 off 44 deliveries in the first T20I against the West Indies in Trinidad, Rohit Sharma also toppled New Zealand’s Martin Guptill from the first place to become the highest run-getter in T20Is.

Before the start of the contest against the Caribbean side, Martin Guptill led Rohit Sharma by 20 runs, but the India captain was now 44 runs clear of the Kiwi opening batter.

If Rohit Sharma carried the Indian innings from the start to the 15th over, Dinesh Karthik came to the party in the final five overs.

Dinesh Karthik took the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners during his knock of 41 which came off only 19 balls. The seasoned Tamil Nadu batter smacked two sixes and four boundaries.